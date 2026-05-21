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Chris Rock hails Kanye West as greatest of all time

Published on May 21, 2026

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Chris Rock hails Kanye West as greatest of all time

Chris Rock recently named Kanye West as his number one rapper of all time during an episode of Fly on the Wall, praising the artist’s impact on culture and music. Rock’s list of top rappers also includes Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Nas, Jay-Z, Ice Cube, and Eminem, reflecting his deep connection to the genre. Rock’s admiration for West extends beyond talent, highlighting the rapper’s boldness and vulnerability in his work. The comedian’s involvement in the film Goodnight, Lamby, a visually experimental project premiering at Cannes Classics, showcases his evolving creative journey inspired by hip hop and his collaboration with West. Through his work in comedy and film, Rock continues to draw inspiration from the artistry and innovation of hip hop, bridging the gap between genres in his creative endeavors. Source: https://indonesiakini.id/2026/05/19/chris-rock-hails-kanye-west-as-greatest-of-all-time

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