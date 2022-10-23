Kelly Rowland, Lori Harvey And More Show Off Their “Harlem Nights” Fashion At The Wearable Art Gala

Last night the stars were out and about for the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala and everyone was dressed to impress!
From Kelly Rowland to Lori Harvey and of course the Carters, everyone put their best fashion on full display for the annual event and did not disappoint at all!
Co-founded by Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles Lawson and her husband Richard Lawson, the WACO Wearable Art Gala is meant to raise funds and resources to support WACO Theater’s youth mentorship programs. And last night the organization had a “Harlem Nights” themed gala to celebrate fashion from the 1920s to the 1950s.
Check out some of our favorite looks from the evening!
1. Halle BaileySource:Getty
Halle Bailey gave us glam in this cut out ensemble.
2. Chloe BaileySource:Getty
Chloe Bailey was pretty in pink.
3. Jurnee SmollettSource:Getty
Jurnee Smollett was on theme for the night.
4. Michelle WilliamsSource:Getty
Michelle Williams shined in all black.
5. Issa RaeSource:Getty
Issa Rae stole the show in this number.
6. Quinta BrunsonSource:Getty
Quinta Brunson was everything in this look.
7. Marsai MartinSource:Getty
Marsai Martin looked stunning in this ensemble.
8. Lori HarveySource:Getty
Lori Harvey was everything in this purple look.