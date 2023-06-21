KARENINTHECITY Summer Reading List 2023

Happy Summer Solstice! As we kick off the season, I’m sharing a few of my favorite new reads and classic for you to enjoy while you kick back this summer.

As an avid book lover, I firm believer in the power of storytelling, I am beyond excited to unveil my curated summer reading list. So, grab your favorite sun hat, find a cozy spot, and get ready for a summer filled with literary adventures that will leave an indelible mark on your heart and soul.

“The Overnights” by Ian K. Smith: Prepare yourself for an adrenaline-fueled journey as you delve into the pages of Ian K. Smith’s gripping novel, “The Overnights.” This electrifying tale will have you on the edge of your seat, eagerly flipping pages to uncover the twists and turns that lie ahead. Smith’s mastery of suspense and intricate storytelling will leave you captivated and craving for more. Get ready for a pulse-pounding ride that will make your heart race and your imagination soar.

“The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama: In “The Light We Carry,” the luminous Michelle Obama shares her inspiring journey, illuminating the path towards self-discovery, resilience, and hope. With her magnetic words and profound insights, Obama invites readers into her world, guiding us through her triumphs, challenges, and the indomitable spirit that has made her an icon. Prepare to be moved, motivated, and inspired as you embark on this soul-stirring literary adventure that reminds us all of the transformative power we possess within. “Summer on Sag Harbor” by Sunny Hostin: Escape to the sun-soaked paradise of Sag Harbor with Sunny Hostin’s enchanting novel, “Summer on Sag Harbor.” Hostin’s evocative prose paints a vivid picture of this idyllic coastal town, where friendship, love, and self-discovery intertwine against the backdrop of shimmering waves and golden sand. Through her beautifully crafted characters and heartfelt storytelling, Hostin takes you on a journey of warmth, joy, and the magic that can be found in the simplest of summer moments.

“Before I Let Go” by Kennedy Ryan: Kennedy Ryan’s “Before I Let Go” is an emotional tour de force that tackles profound themes of love, loyalty, and the relentless pursuit of justice. Prepare to be swept away by Ryan’s lyrical prose as she delves into the complexities of mental health, race, and identity. This powerful novel will tug at your heartstrings, challenge your perspectives, and leave an indelible impact on your soul. Get ready for a thought-provoking exploration of the human experience that will stay with you long after you turn the final page.

“The Thing About Home” by Rhonda McKnight: In “The Thing About Home,” Rhonda McKnight weaves a heartfelt tale that celebrates the power of forgiveness, the resilience of family bonds, and the beauty of finding solace in the place we call home. Set against the backdrop of a Southern town, McKnight’s vivid descriptions and authentic characters transport you to a world where love, redemption, and second chances intertwine. Prepare to be enveloped in the warmth and charm of this captivating story that will tug at your heartstrings and leave you longing for the comforts of home.

“Top Billin'” by Bill Bellamy: Get ready for a side-splitting laughter fest with Bill Bellamy’s uproarious memoir, “Top Billin’.” In this candid and hilarious book, Bellamy takes readers on a journey through his life, sharing uproarious anecdotes and behind-the-scenes stories from his successful career in comedy. Brace yourself for a wild ride filled with laughter, wit, and a glimpse into the world of one of comedy’s finest.

“Leading Inclusion” by Gena Cox, PhD: In “Leading Inclusion,” Gena Cox, PhD, guides us through the essential principles of fostering inclusivity in various domains of life. Whether you’re a leader in the workplace, an educator, or simply passionate about creating a more inclusive society, this book offers valuable insights and practical strategies to promote understanding, empathy, and respect. Cox’s expertise and wisdom shine through as she empowers readers to be catalysts for positive change.

“Cicely Tyson: Just As I Am”: I pay tribute to the legendary Cicely Tyson with her memoir, “Just As I Am.” In this intimate and candid book, Tyson takes us on a journey through her extraordinary life and illustrious career. From her early struggles to her groundbreaking achievements, she shares the triumphs and tribulations that shaped her into the iconic figure we know today. Through her powerful storytelling, Tyson’s voice resonates with strength, resilience, and unwavering authenticity.

“I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou: Maya Angelou’s timeless classic, “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” is a testament to the power of resilience and the triumph of the human spirit. In this deeply moving autobiography, Angelou shares her remarkable journey from a challenging childhood to becoming one of the most influential writers of our time. Her lyrical prose and unwavering honesty illuminate the power of self-expression and the importance of embracing one’s own voice.

“The Women of Brewster Place” by Gloria Naylor: Gloria Naylor’s “The Women of Brewster Place” is a poignant exploration of the lives of seven Black women residing in a housing project. Through interconnected stories, Naylor delves into themes of friendship, love, and community, highlighting the resilience and strength of these women as they navigate adversity. With richly drawn characters and powerful storytelling, Naylor’s novel shines a light on the complexities of urban life and the enduring bonds that connect us all.