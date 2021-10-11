Kanye West Spotted Rocking Crocs In New York City, Fashion Twitter Reacts

Kanye West is breaking fashion norms once again.
The Chicago-born rapper is known for his impeccable taste in clothing and ability to make nearly anything a trend. Now, it appears that the next hot item will be Crocs. That’s right; West was spotted having lunch with Anna Wintour in New York on October 8, rocking a pair of the breathable rubber clogs and then again the next day when leaving his hotel.
Of course, people would be expecting West to be rocking a pair of Balenciaga Crocs worth a couple of hundred dollars, but it seems he went the affordable route and copped a pair of Orchid classic Crocs. They aren’t too different from the standard, except for a more oversized sole to add more comfort and height.
West rocking sensible rubber footwear should come as no surprise as his adidas Yeezy Foam Runners take design cues from the Croc, as do the Yeezy Slides.
The 44-year-old wasn’t early to the Croc trend, as the brand rose to new heights as working from home became the new norm with third-quarter earnings of $361.7 million, which is a 15.7% increase.
The Colorado-based brand has also seen a huge boost in pop culture recognition thanks to partnerships with Spanish artist J Balvin, rapper Post Malone, the Vera Bradley brand, and pop/R&B singer Justin Bieber. and most recently Saweetie with the help of Hidden Valley Ranch. This year, even Questlove rocked a gold pair to the Oscars, officially certifying the footwear as hip enough for the mainstream.
If you haven’t had a chance to cop a pair in your preferred color, be prepared for them to sell out quickly now that Mr. West has given them his approval.
Twitter Reacts To Kanye West Wearing Nike & adidas At The Same Damn Time
even kanye wears crocs. u cant stop the movement
— (@raulfharrel) October 10, 2021
does kanye have platform crocs on
— SkYe (@NorwoodEli) October 9, 2021
Uh uh what size is Kanye cause I CANNOT find platform crocs in bigger sizes wtf?
— big funky ass coochie monster (@yasirworldwide) October 9, 2021
It's Kanye's "crocs" for me
— Ciaran Dayaram (@CiaranDayaram) October 10, 2021
Ahhhh, okay I see what you're saying. Those crocs are abysmal. But Kanye in Margiela or Visvim will always be goated.
— Penzel Washington (@AviantRedz) October 10, 2021
I get capped on for wearing my platform crocs but Kanye does it. Boom "Fashioon" mamense uno
— Clacla (@obeyclacla) October 9, 2021
Kanye's crocs had a lift kit installed
— Preezy® (@PreezyThaPrez) October 10, 2021
Is Kanye wearing those high heel crocs?
— ushukela omnyama (@Sean_Chingosho) October 9, 2021
