Kanye West Airs Out Kardashian Cousin Over Tone Deaf Yeezys Ask

If you’re looking for the hottest of messes, Kanye West’s social media accounts will give you your fill. Ye took to Instagram to air out Kim Kardashian’s cousin and allegedly expose their insensitive rhetoric that includes incredulously asking about adidas Yeezy sneakers despite the situation at hand.

Unless you’ve been under a rock, you’re probably aware that Ye and Kim Kardashian are feuding publicly about the co-parenting of their children. Overall, it seems that Kanye feels he’s being boxed out of raising his kids, while Kardashian claims she has been beyond reasonable when it comes to Ye spending time with his children, despite their divorce.

But on Sunday (Feb. 6), West shared texts that painted Kardashian’s cousins in the worst of lights. According to Ye, this cousin reached out to offer support for his stance that his daughter shouldn’t be on TikTok. However, during the exchange, this cousin also made an inquiry about Yeezys, asking if copping a pair on StockX is safe.

“Don’t ask me about Yeezys right now,” was Ye’s reply to the inquiry about buying Yeezys on resale site. You can’t make this stuff up.

The level of petty on Twitter after this revelation is nuclear, so of course we felt the need to document some of the crazier reactions in the gallery.

Now you shouldn’t feel as badly knowing not even people in the proper Yeezy orbit can get plugged with adidas Yeezys, right? StockX got 24 hours.

Kanye West Airs Out Kardashian Cousin Over Tone Deaf Yeezys Ask

