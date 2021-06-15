HomeTelevision

Joseline Hernandez Gets Twitter Hot & Bothered With Fully Nude TV Scene

Posted June 15, 2021

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Joseline Hernandez Birthday Bash Day Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Fans of Joseline’s Cabaret got an eye full during the latest episode of the reality television series. The self-appointed “Puerto Rican Princess” has been known to show a little skin in the past, but this go round, Joseline Hernandez took it all off in an uncensored scene that quickly began trending on Twitter.

|| RELATED: Wendy Williams and Joseline Hernandez Face Off on TV ||

|| RELATED: Joseline Hernandez Reveals Worst Reality TV Moments ||

Following the episode’s premiere, Hernandez took to Twitter to celebrate her trending triumph. Of course, social media had lots to say about the show’s scantily clad pool scene.

See a censored version of the now infamous nude scene in the gallery, plus Twitter’s reaction to the latest episode of Joseline’s Cabaret.

Joseline Hernandez Gets Twitter Hot & Bothered With Fully Nude TV Scene  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
20 items
Carmelo Anthony Allegedly Cheating With Actress Miyah J [Photos]
 15 hours ago
06.16.21
20 items
Photos & Classic Footage Of The Legendary Eddie Levert
 18 hours ago
06.16.21
30 items
Happy 50th Birthday Tupac: Rare Pics & Videos Of The Music Icon
 23 hours ago
06.16.21
Watch: ‘The Underground Railroad’ Actor Chase Dillon Shares How Influential Barry Jenkins Has Been In His Career
 2 days ago
06.16.21
Twitter Had Time To React After Kevin Hart Fires Back About Cancel Culture
 2 days ago
06.16.21
10 items
Twitter Reacts To Kevin Hart Talking About Cancel Culture and “Not Being Funny”
 2 days ago
06.16.21
Supermodel Precious Lee Is Serving BAWDY in i-D Magazine’s Summer Issue
 2 days ago
06.16.21
Dr. Dre & Jimmy Iovine To Open Magnet School In LA For Marvel & Apple Employees Of Tomorrow
 2 days ago
06.15.21
Corinne Foxx On Feeling Sexy When She Gets Older: “I Don’t Think There’s An Age To That”
 2 days ago
06.15.21
Chrisette Michele Launches Her Own Clothing Line “Moody By Chrisette Michele”
 2 days ago
06.15.21
‘We Fell Short’: Lin-Manuel Miranda Apologizes For ‘In The Heights’ Colorism, Erasure
 2 days ago
06.15.21
Big Meech Wins Sentence Reduction, Granted Early Release
 2 days ago
06.15.21
Cedric The Entertainer Reacts To Katt Williams ‘Stolen Joke’ Allegations
 2 days ago
06.15.21
For Papas Who Puff: Check Out These Smoker-Friendly Gifts For Father’s Day
 2 days ago
06.15.21
Photos
Close