Ms.Shaniah has a degree. B.S. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology with a double minor in chemistry and psychology at the University Of Miami. Being a boss must run in the family as Shaniah is the CEO of her own fashion line called Shaniah Mone Collection.

Not only is Jermaine Dupri’s daughter smart but she is also STUNNING! Check out some photos from the beautiful Shaniah Mauldin below.

RELATED: Jaw Dropper: LL Cool J’s Daughter, Samaria Leah [Photos]

RELATED: Jaw Dropper: Meet Benzino’s Daughter, Coi Leray [Photos]

RELATED: Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

Jermaine Dupri’s Daughter Is So-So Stunning! Meet Shaniah Mauldin [Photos] was originally published on wrnbhd2.com