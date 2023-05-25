Jeff Bezos Resumes $175 Million Home Construction After Lauren Sánchez Engagement

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, and Lauren Sanchez, a television personality and former news anchor, have been involved in a highly publicized romantic relationship and is now engaged. Their relationship came to light in early 2019 when it was reported that Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie Bezos, were divorcing after 25 years of marriage.

It was later revealed that Bezos had been in a relationship with Sanchez, who was married to Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell at the time. The news of their relationship caused a significant amount of media attention due to Bezos’s fame and divorce. Since, the engagement, Bezos has resumed construction on his $175 million home.

Located in Beverly Hills, CA, the three-story super mansion was previously owned by former Warner Bros president Jack Warner. It is a 9-acre plot of land and the mansion’s design was intended to be one of the most expansive and lavish homes in the area. The plans for the property included over 13,000 square feet and a mansion with amenities such as a gym, a tennis court, a golf course, a swimming pool, and a guest house.

In the meantime, Jeff has been kicking it with his newly attained fiance. Check out some photos below: