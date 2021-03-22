2-Step & Brown Liquor Twitter Debates Hypothetical Isley Brothers & Earth, Wind & Fire VERZUZ

Update
After the success of Verzuz tandem with Apple Music, the platform launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland announced a new partnership with the social media app Triller, giving participants in Verzuz equity in the app and shares. The new business move not only would see artists paid, it would also give way to new matchups such as an all-timer featuring The Isley Brothers vs. Earth Wind & Fire.
The matchup is set to take place Easter Sunday (April 4). Fans can watch the showdown via Instagram or the Triller app. The brand shared a flyer featuring their upcoming matchups on Instagram Saturday (March 20), asking fans to guess the others.
Original Story
VERZUZ has been one of the creative bright spots that emerged under the weight and pressures of the pandemic, becoming a must-watch event with each subsequent performance. Fans on Twitter are currently debating a hypothetical battle between two legendary bands, prompting the two-step and brown liquor faction of the social media network to dream out loud.
A look at Twitter this morning shows The Isley Brothers and Earth Wind & Fire’s names trending. The two bands are R&B and Soul staples and have a number of classic songs between them. While it should be noted that the “mighty elements of the universe” have indeed covered a lot of musical styles over the course of the band’s existence, the Isley clan can also cross over into other worlds too.
EW&F mainstays Philip Bailey and Verdine White are still a part of the band along with Bailey’s son and longtime members Ralph Johnson and John Paris among others. In 2016, the band’s co-lead singer Maurice White passed away at age 74.
The Isley Brothers began their career in Ohio with brothers O’Kelly Isley Jr., Rudolph Isley, and Ronald Isley, finding success in the late 1960s on the R&B charts and continued to make hits over the decades. Today, Ronald, also known as Mr. Biggs, and Ernie Isley are two of the surviving brothers still active. One brother, Rudolph Isley, left the band twice in 1989 and in 2004.
It’s nearly impossible to name the two respective bands’ best works and they’re no doubt among the most influential groups in all of music. Hip-Hop has also benefited from the funk and soul grooves from these great musicians, helping their classic tunes live on. So far, it appears that Twitter has The Isley Brothers getting EW&F out of here in a head-to-head contest. We’re taking no sides in this. Also, salute to @19Phranchize for kicking off the idea.
We’ve got the best reactions of a VERZUZ battle between The Isley Brothers & Earth Wind, & Fire below.
—
Photo: Getty
2-Step & Brown Liquor Twitter Debates Hypothetical Isley Brothers & Earth, Wind & Fire VERZUZ was originally published on hiphopwired.com
A Verzuz I need in my life pic.twitter.com/y7yZiCUxwZ— Cult of Personality (@19Phranchize) December 14, 2020
There’s no soul group beating Earth Wind & Fire in a #Verzuz Isley Brothers, O’Jays, The Stylistics, The Spinners, Jackson 5 none of them !! pic.twitter.com/6OnDScXhlO— Touch Season (@TouchSeason) December 14, 2020
Isley Brothers winning the #VERZUZ battle based off their slow jams alone. pic.twitter.com/y0JIdK108O— LaTanja (@latanjasworld) December 14, 2020
If anybody “picked” Earth,Wind,and Fire to win a #VERZUZ battle against the Isley Brothers then you need to have any and every music thing related to your life revoked .... pic.twitter.com/uDQr2QdSay— 🎹Mr.LUKE (@illeonredman_l) December 14, 2020
I just saw somebody say that thee Isley Brothers don’t have 20 hits for a Verzuz and I — I might need to just log back out and go to bed chile. The youth are not ok 😂— Stimbaland & Magoo (@brownandbella) December 14, 2020
Maze & Frankie Beverly vs The Isley Brothers #VERZUZ #verzuzbattle— 𝑵𝒐𝒊𝒓𝒆 𝒆𝒕 𝑩𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒆 (@unicorntearrsss) December 14, 2020
NOTHING can touch...— Melanin Munroe 😘 (@DrOroroMunroe) December 14, 2020
1. For the Love of You
2. Voyage to Atlantis
3. Footsteps in the Dark
4. Groove with You
I like Earth, Win, & Fire too, but the Isley Brothers would take the win in this hypothetical #Verzuz
Ayyy @_DionneWarwick— midnight train from zamunda (@TopherPatt) December 14, 2020
Who would win in a Verzuz? The Isley Brothers or EWF?
That post really has me wanting an Isley Brothers VS Earth Wind & Fire now 😩. I promise those are my type of cuts! @verzuzonline .... pic.twitter.com/gPEhIL7cLE— Bran✨ (@Queen_Mcfly) December 14, 2020
lemme go put on my Isley Brothers playlist bc y’all smoking big dicks if y’all think EWF is smoking them in a verzuz. Maybe the commodores but not my Uncle Ronald n’em.— lil miss stim jim 🥂 (@girlee_) December 14, 2020
Aite, EWF v Isley Brothers line it up! @Timbaland @THEREALSWIZZZ @verzuzonline— Mélian thee Maia (@MusingsHistory) December 14, 2020
I’ve been saying this! But I would also like to see the Isley brothers verzuz maze and Frankie Beverly or The gap band! https://t.co/0pxyYVwbeu— Iris Clair (@polaroidbby) December 14, 2020
you on crack if you don't believe THE Isley Brothers won't win a verzuz...— T'Chaka Khan (@AgentBigButt) December 14, 2020
chile...lemme go back to reading
Let this sink in for a second One of if not The BIGGEST group of all-time "The Beatles" were influenced by The Isley Brothers (among others). They covered "Twist and Shout" by The Isley's. #VERZUZ #verzuzbattle— Jarrod Simmons (@Mr_Simmons123) December 14, 2020