2020 has been a year of ups and downs and though it’s been an obvious year of loss, there’s still so much to celebrate. With help from the global pandemic, quarantine has given couples time to spend time together and make babies! From Nicki Minaj’s first baby to KeKe Wyatt’s 10th, many celebrities have welcomed life this year.
Let’s celebrate life with a gallery of all of the babies born this year below.
Here Are All The Celebrities Who Welcomed Babies in 2020 was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
1. Ciara & Russell Wilson
Win Harrison Wilson
2. Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty
3. Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert
Rue Rose
4. DaBaby
5. KeKe Wyatt
Ke’Riah Darring
6. Zonnique
7. Fabolous & Emily B
Journey Isabella
8. Donald GloverSource:Getty
In a recent discussion with GQ, Glover mentioned, “You know, I had [a kid] during the coronavirus.”
9. NBA Youngboy
10. Usher
Sovereign Bo Raymond
11. Kevin & Eniko Hart
Kaori Mai Hart
12. Justin TimberlakeSource:Getty
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel reportedly had a baby privately in quarantine. In an interview with HollywoodLife, Brian McKnight confirmed the singer had a baby saying, “[Justin Timberlake] just had a new baby. I think that’s going to be really inspiring for him and he’ll have some new music based on that, I’m sure.”
13. LeToya Luckett & Tommicus Walker
Tysun Wolf Walker
14. Pau Gasol
Elisabet Gianna Gasol
15. Kelis
16. J. ColeSource:@PhotosByBeanz
PEOPLE confirmed that the rapper published a personal essay on The Players’ Tribune, titled “The Audacity,” stating that he and wife have welcomed a second son together. “I’ve been blessed with two sons, learned the delicate art of balance between parenthood and career […]”
17. Usain Bolt
Olympia Lightning Bolt
18. Pusha T
Nigel Brixx Thornton
19. Iggy Azalea & Playboi Carti
Onyx
20. Meek Mill
21. Charmaine Bey of Black Ink Crew
Nola Bey
22. Christina Milian
Isaiah
23. DJ Khaled
Aalam Khaled
24. Gucci Mane
Ice Davis
25. Nick Cannon
Powerful Queen Cannon
26. Mike Epps
Indiana Rose Epps