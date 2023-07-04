Listen Live
Indy

Happy Fourth of July in Indianapolis: Fourth Fest Street Party

Published on July 4, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

This Fourth of July we celebrated with the community in Downtown Indianapolis for the annual Fourth Fest.

We had a blast today during the Fourth Fest street party in Downtown Indy! Families had the opportunity to support the veterans by making small donation, open-face paintings for the kids, and of course who could forget the fireworks! The Fourth Fest Street Party kicked off at 3:00 pm with food trucks, ice creams, beverages, storytelling, and live performances.

All of our Indianapolis Radio One stations were in attendance to take in all of the glory on the holiday! Did you see us there?

Check out some of the recap:

Happy Fourth of July in Indianapolis: Fourth Fest Street Party  was originally published on hot1009.com

1.

Source:Tyree Jakes

2.

3.

Source:Tyree Jakes

4.

Source:Tyree Jakes

5.

Source:Tyree Jakes

6.

Source:Tyree Jakes

7.

Source:Tyree Jakes

8.

Source:Tyree Jakes

9.

Source:Tyree Jakes

10.

Source:Tyree Jakes

11.

Source:Tyree Jakes

12. @tasteofmanila.indy

@tasteofmanila.indy Source:Tyree Jakes

13.

Source:Tyree Jakes

14.

Source:Tyree Jakes

15.

Source:Tyree Jakes

16.

Source:Tyree Jakes

17.

Source:Tyree Jakes

18.

Source:Tyree Jakes

19.

Source:Tyree Jakes

20. Brozinni.net

Brozinni.net Source:Tyree Jakes

21. @lastortugasindy

@lastortugasindy Source:Tyree Jakes

22.

Source:Tyree Jakes

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close