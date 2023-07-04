Happy Fourth of July in Indianapolis: Fourth Fest Street Party

This Fourth of July we celebrated with the community in Downtown Indianapolis for the annual Fourth Fest.

We had a blast today during the Fourth Fest street party in Downtown Indy! Families had the opportunity to support the veterans by making small donation, open-face paintings for the kids, and of course who could forget the fireworks! The Fourth Fest Street Party kicked off at 3:00 pm with food trucks, ice creams, beverages, storytelling, and live performances.

All of our Indianapolis Radio One stations were in attendance to take in all of the glory on the holiday! Did you see us there?

Check out some of the recap:

