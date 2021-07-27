Happy Birthday Winnie Harlow: 15 Fashionable Pics Of The International Model

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The first model with vitiligo to walk in the Victoria’s Secret fashion show, Winnie Harlow has cultivated a loyal fanbase thanks to her beauty, confidence and activism, serving as a voice for the millions of people around the world who share her skin condition.

Winnie’s come a long way since her days on America’s Next Top Model. In addition to high-profile modeling gigs and trips down the red carpet of entertainment’s biggest events, she’s also taken time to spread awareness on the importance of self-love.

“That was something instilled in me from my family and my mother, but I lost it due to being bullied and things I experienced growing up.” She told Teen Vogue when asked about her confidence. “For me, it was more about finding that again and realizing that any opinions that were negative towards me were not worth my time or emotion.”

That energy helped take her to the top of her field, adding that every individual has something unique to offer the world.

“Know that feeling different is not wrong or negative. We are all different!”

Wishing Winnie a happy birthday filled with love and memories. Take a look at some of our favorite looks from the model below.

