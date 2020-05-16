Known for her sultry voice, rhythmic dance moves, and many movie roles, Janet Jackson is widely known as a fashion symbol. She has served the fiercest looks through her music videos, red carpets appearances, and movies that are forever embedded in our memory. Ms. Jackson’s looks are so unique and memorable that they are often recreated by fans and celebrities each year.

As we celebrate Janet’s birthday (May 16), let’s look at some of her iconic looks through the years.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Happy Birthday Janet Jackson! 11 Of Her Most Iconic Looks [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com