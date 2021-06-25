WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Gift of Gab, the rapper for the Bay Area Hip-Hop duo Blackalicious, has died according to an announcement from his musical colleagues. The group emerged in the 1990s and released acclaimed projects over the past two decades, becoming one of Hip-Hop’s most beloved groups as a result.

By way of a tweet posted by Lateef The Truthspeaker on behalf of the Quannum Projects collective, it was revealed that Gift of Gab, born Timothy Parker, passed away on June 18.

From Lateef’s Twitter feed:

It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear brother Timothy J Parker aka The Gift of Gab,” announces his crew Quannum. “Tim departed this earth to be with our ancestors on Friday, June 18, 2021.

He is survived by two brothers, one sister, many nieces and nephews, countless friends, and fans across the globe. We ask that the family’s privacy is respected as we mourn the tremendous loss of our dear brother.

Gift of Gab was born Timothy Parker on October 7, 1971, and was raised in Northern California. Along with Blackalicious, Gift of Gab also released a handful of solo albums, EPs, and a mixtape among dozens of appearances as a featured act across releases his Quannum crew members and many of their Hip-Hop peers.

Currently, on Twitter, Lateef is detailing the first time he met Gift of Gab as a teenager and how their early rap battles alongside the likes of Lyrics Born would help shape his approach to rhyming and creating music. Other peers, such as DJ Rhettmatic, have also shared their fond memories of Gift of Gab.

Read the thread below.

We’ve gathered some reactions to the death of Timothy “Gift Of Gab” Parker from Twitter below.

May Timothy Parker, AKA Gift of Gab, rest powerfully in peace.

—

Photo: Getty

Blackalicious Rapper Gift of Gab Has Died, Twitter Reacts was originally published on hiphopwired.com