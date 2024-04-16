For All the Dawgs: Every Artist That Has Had an Issue with Drake

Drake’s recent feuding with other hip hop artists has made headlines in the music world. There has been times where Drake has responded directly to the artists with a ‘diss’ and other times, Drake has taken the high road.
His most recent entanglement comes from the likes of an artists he’s had a known rapport with. Rick Ross, has made it clear that he is no longer interested in keeping it cordial with the Canadian rap star. In his most recent release ‘Champagne Moments’, in which he accused Drake of using ghostwriters and getting cosmetic procedures including a nose job, and he sampled a clip of Drake stating Ross is his ‘favorite person to rap with on any song’.
Ross also resorted to name-calling when promoting his newest release on social media. “Now streaming on @applemusic #BBLDRIZZY #CUPCAKEDRAKE #NOSEJOBPAPI #WHITEBOY” Ross posted on Instagram.
Drake is also currently feuding with a number of artists including A$AP Rocky, and NAV as they have both cut ties with him. A$AP Rocky took a stab at Drake in his latest verse as he was featured on Metro Boomin’s ‘Show of Hands’, and NAV unfollowed Drake on social media. Drake has not responded to A$AP Rocky’s diss, but he quoted a lyric from one of NAV’s songs upon discovery that he wasn’t being followed by NAV on Instagram anymore.
Drake’s most notable feud came in 2018, when Pusha T revealed personal details about Drake’s family and relationships in his track “The Story of Adidon.” This seemed to cross a line for Drake, who has been relatively private about his personal life. The feud brought up debates around “diss etiquette” and whether lines were crossed.
Around the same time, Drake was also beefing with rapper Kanye West. The two had collaborated frequently over the years but tensions arose over creative differences. Kanye produced Pusha T’s diss track against Drake, further pitting the rappers against each other. Drake accused Kanye of betraying him by working with Pusha T, while Kanye felt Drake disrespected him by insinuating he was responsible for leaking info about Drake’s son. The back-and-forth played out over interviews and social media.
These high-profile feuds have captivated rap fans, with many taking sides and analyzing each artist’s diss tracks. However, the deeply personal attacks have also concerned as some fans feel the lyrics are going too far. Drake has cemented his status as a top rapper but feuding with giants like Kanye and Pusha T has opened him up to new criticism and scrutiny from the hip hop world. The feuds highlight ongoing debates around loyalty, privacy, and boundaries between artists in the competitive rap game.
Our team at RNB Philly put together a list of every artist that Drake has ever had beef with
1. Rick RossSource:Getty
Ross accused Drake of using ghostwriters and getting cosmetic procedures including a nose job, and he sampled a clip of Drake stating Ross is his ‘favorite person to rap with on any song’.
2. Metro BoominSource:Getty
Metro Boomin and Drake have a feud that goes back for quite some time. Stemming back to Drake trolling Metro Boomin after he voiced his frustration on social media with Her Loss sweeping hip-hop award categories like Top Rap Album at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards. Drake subliminally responded on his Instagram Story while quoting Jay-Z’s “Heart of the City.” “Damn, little mans, I’m just tryna do me/ If the record’s two mil I’m just tryna move three,” he posted.
After the hype around Metro Boomin’s We Still Don’t Trust You album, Drake took it upon himself to take it a step futhrer by hiring a drumline to play in front of Majic City in Atlanta to show up Metro Boomin’
3. A$AP ROCKYSource:Getty
“N***as swear they b**ch the baddest, I just bagged the worst one / N***as in they feelings over women, what, you hurt or somethin’? / I smash before you birthed, son, Flacko hit it first, son / Still don’ trust you, it’s always us, never them / Heard you dropped your latest sh*t / Funny how it just came and went (Ha-ha-ha).” A$AP Rocky on Metro Boomin’s ‘Show of Hands’
4. FutureSource:Getty
According to complex, People began to speculate that Drake and Future were beefing after We Don’t Trust You dropped and the title track appeared to have shots for the Toronto rapper. Specifically, on the second verse Future raps about having problems with a fake friend who’s been pillow-talking.
5. Kendrick LamarSource:Getty
Kendrick Lamar has made it clear he wants all the smoke with Drake, sending direct shots at the rapper on his verse on “Like That.”
6. J ColeSource:Getty
J. Cole appears as a guest on the “We Still Don’t Trust You” track “Red Leather,” a seven-minute song that features an apparent swipe at Drake.
“Kept my nose out the streets, but I love to get a whiff / Of the action, with risk comes attraction / The blicks get to blastin’, I turn into a track star,” Cole raps on the track, who also said that his “story’s more clever, my similes was better.”
7. DJ DramaSource:Getty
On DJ Khaled’s for free, Drake mentioned ‘last year I had Drama girl not right now’. A double entendre stating that Drake was actually involved with DJ Drama’s previous partner, on top of being involved in the drama of his love life.
8. NAVSource:Getty
Drake and Nav‘s relationship appears to have hit a snag, as the XO rapper recently unfollowed Drake boss on Instagram. Drake responded by quoting a line from Nav’s 2020 single “Turks.”
“I ain’t picking up I’m in Turks lil baby,” Drake captioned his latest IG post.
9. Chris BrownSource:Getty
Drake was romantically linked to Chris Brown’s ex-girlfriend Rihanna after the two artists released Take Care together.
According to BBC news, the two rappers ended up in the same New York club, and a fight broke out between the two.
10. LudacrisSource:Getty
According to VH1, This beef started when Lucadris believed that many rappers were stealing his swag in their music. But Drake’s statement to AllHipHop after the accusations added major fuel to the fire. “I don’t want to offend somebody. I hate that rappers picked that flow up. I wish they had left that for people that know how to use it. [They go like] It’s a parade! MACYS!”
11. YeSource:Getty
While Drake and Ye’s label mate Pusha T have been at odds since 2011, this beef sparked in 2016, Drake said on Summer Sixteen ‘I have a bigger pool than Kanye’. So there was always this on and off relationship between the two. This has led to back and forth disses between the two rappers, with the latest jab coming with Drake using a clip from Kim Kardashian’s reality TV show.
“I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy,” Kardashian tells her mother in a clip from an episode of their reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”
12. Meek MillSource:Getty
This infamous beef stemmed over the Meek Mill’s allegations that Drake was succeeding because of a ghostwriter, all while dating the woman that Drake was seemingly in love with, Nicki Minaj. Drake was about to come back with a diss that won him the battle.
13. DiddySource:Getty
Back in Dec. 2014, Diddy felt insulted that Drake made a version of a song that Puff had already recorded. Diddy saw Drake at LIV nightclub in Miami Beach, he yelled “You’ll never disrespect me again!” and punched him. According to sources, Drizzy had to be taken to the ER because the shoulder punch aggravated a previous injury. Months later, on his track “Used To,” many believed Drake took shots at Puff by rapping “Real quick man, you couldn’t have hated that / Let’s be real n–ga, you couldn’t have made it that.” It was later revealed that the track “0 to 100/ The Catch Up” was about this beef.
14. TygaSource:Getty
While being interviewed by VIBE, Tyga admitted that he and Drake had some bad blood between them. “I tend to distance myself from them [YMCMB] … I don’t really get along with Drake. I don’t really get along with Nicki,” adding, “I don’t like Drake as a person. He’s just fake to me.”
15. Pusha TSource:Getty
Pusha T’s beef with Drake has been well documented for over a decade now. The beef culminated when “The Story of Adidon.” was released. This seemed to cross a line for Drake, who has been relatively private about his personal life. The feud brought up debates around “diss etiquette” and whether lines were crossed.
16. Jay ZSource:Getty
“It’s like Hov can’t drop bars these days without at least four art references,” Drake said in the sit-down. “I would love to collect [art] at some point, but I think the whole rap/art world thing is getting kind of corny.”
Jigga man then shot back on a Jay Electronica record by rapping, “Sorry Mrs. Drizzy for so much art talk, silly me rappin’ ’bout sh-t I really bought.” And later on while commentating at a basketball game, Drake stated “Jay’s probably off somewhere eating a fondue plate.” That’s when the Brooklyn Nets (previously owned by Hov), digitally placed a Nets jersey on Toronto Raptors fan Drizzy. Shade for days!
17. PharrellSource:Getty
Drake takes shots a Pharrell on Travis Scott’s Utopia album
“Man, f**k all that spinning the narrative s**t/I melt down the chains that I bought from your boss,” he spews on the opening verse of “Meltdown.” “Give a f**k about all of that heritage s**t/Since V [Virgil] not around the members done hung up the Louis/They not even wearing that s**t,” he added.
18. CommonSource:Getty
On of the most infamous lines in modern day hip-hop saw Drake diss Common after the two seemingly had a fallen out over both of them sharing a love interest with athlete Serena Williams,
“I’m just hitting my pinnacleYou and pussy identical You like the fucking finish line, we can’t wait to run into you But let me get my mind off that Young rich motherfucker getting mine off rap, with my n****s (huh)”
19. Joe BuddenSource:Getty
After Drake released ‘For All the Dawgs’, Joe Budden gave his abum extreme criticism on his Podcast which went viral. Drake responded in a Instagram post, informing Budden that ‘You Have Failed at Music’
20. Mos DefSource:Getty
Mos Def was most recently seen in an interview saying that Drake’s music is not real hip-hop, and compares his music to music you would hear while shopping. Mos Def went on to clarify his comments, but Drake went on to call the Hip-Hop icon a ‘Bohemian Bucket’ which is slang for ‘crackhead’
