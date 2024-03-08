Well, former Basketball Wives staris once again trending in these social media streets for revealing what we’ve already known for some time: She’s pregnant!

The reality star & Mint Swim entrepreneur took to Jackie Christie’s internet on International Women’s History Day (March 8) to reveal that she will be welcoming her third child, a baby girl, in May. She wrote in her Instagram announcement:

As women, we navigate through so much, often leading us to question, “What is my purpose?” For me, the magic lies in motherhood and the awe-inspiring ability to bring life into this world over the span of two decades. It’s my superpower. And if anything can surpass the wonder of being a woman, it’s the privilege of bringing another woman into existence . We are overjoyed to share our love for you, little girl. I’m am excited to speak words to the daughter I never thought I’d have. We are anxious about your arrival, but take your time — this world can be tough. But know you are being brought into a space of love, security, and adornment.

The “we” in question are Draya and (presumably) her rumored NBA boo, Houston Rockets shooting guard Jalen Green. The two have been romantically linked since last summer, which drew more than a few side-eyes.

Mostly, the relationship has been seen as controversial due to the huge age difference. Draya is 39, while Jalen just turned 22 in February. (FYI: That makes him just a few months older than Draya’s oldest child, son Kniko.)

Rumors of her pregnancy surfaced back in January, when she was spotted at a Rockets game fully covered with a pair of overalls and a noticeable waddle in her step.

Needless to say, the X timeline is in shambles over this news… but don’t take our word for it.

Check out some of the reactions below!

Draya Michele Expecting Baby Girl With NBA’s Jalen Green…And X Has Some Thoughts was originally published on hiphopnc.com