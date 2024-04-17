For those still invested in this Rap Royal Rumble involving Drake, Rick Ross, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Future, and Metro Boomin, it’s been a festive time for those fans. While there hasn’t been much music to emerge from this battle, there has been plenty of back-and-forth between Drake and Rick Ross as the pair trade online insults.

For those not following this mock meat mayhem as deeply as we have to in the media, Drake threw a shot at Rick Ross on the diss track “Push Ups” which prompted Rozay to fire back with the “Champagne Moments” track. From there, Ross went on Instagram and dropped videos attacking the Canadian superstar’s biracial upbringing, an alleged nose job, an alleged BBL, and dropped some ab sculpting claims.

Drake fired back via his Instagram Stories feed, sharing a text message exchange allegedly between him and his mother. This caused Ross to double down on the “white boy” refrain and attack Drake’s character. Drizzy fired back by making light of the size of Ross’ home in Miami’s Star Island, referring to it as a content creator house among other quips. Further, the OVO honcho called Ross a “worker” for Sovereign Brands owner Brett Berish, which produces the Luc Belaire brand of wine and champagne.

In the midst of all this, there have been fake diss tracks leaked that were later found to be constructed by artificial intelligence, Lupe Fiasco calling out anyone who wants to test, and every podcast in the nation has endlessly debated this dustup.

As it stands, not much music has come from these exchanges, and this appears to be dividing the fan bases of the aforementioned acts greatly. Even with that division hanging over the culture, fans are seemingly excited about this tofu tussle.

We’ve got reactions to all the shenanigans below.

—

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Drake & Rick Ross Continue To Throw Online Insults, Fans Dissect The Jokes was originally published on hiphopwired.com