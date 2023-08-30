Daniel Caesar Brought Some Soul to Indianapolis

R&B artist Daniel Caesar stopped by Indianapolis during his Superpowers World Tour to perform at the Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre. The show went down at 8 p.m., with local fans gathering all around to experience the Toronto singer himself.

Born in 1995, came to fame with his debut album “Freudian” in 2017. It featured hits like “Get You” ft Kali Uchis and “Best Part” ft H.E.R. His smooth vocals, heartfelt lyrics, and mellow sound has created a dedicated fan base along with gaining him a ton of attention from the critics, mainstream, and the overall R&B, Soul, & pop genres.

The artist Montell Fish opened for Daniel Caesar. He has hits like, “Fall in Love With You.”, “Hotel”, “Talk 2 Me”, & “Destroy Myself Just For You”.

Check out some of the concert below!

