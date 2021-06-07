HomeMovies

From ‘Purple Rain’ To ‘American Gangster’: The Unforgettable Roles Of Clarence Williams III [VIDEO]

Posted June 7, 2021

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Array

Source: Nikki NelsonWENN / WENN

Clarence Williams III, an actor who gained fame playing Linc on the hit ABC series The Mod Squad in the 1970s, has died. He was 81.

Williams died of colon cancer on Friday (June 4), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor was born in Harlem, New York and quickly gravitated towards the stage, earning a Tony nomination for his work in the three-person drama Slow Dance on the Killing Ground. Later, he would gain even larger fame in Black Hollywood with his portrayal of Prince’s father in 1984’s Purple Rain, the comedic leader of the People’s Revolutionary Army in 1988’s I’m Gonna Git You Sucka and the drug lord Sampson in Dave Chappelle’s 1998 comedy, Half-Baked.

In honor of his life and iconic onscreen characters, today we highlight a few of Williams’ most memorable roles.

 

From ‘Purple Rain’ To ‘American Gangster’: The Unforgettable Roles Of Clarence Williams III [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1. Bumpy Johnson “American Gangster”

2. Winston Hancock “Life”

3. Lincoln “Linc” Hayes “The Mod Squad”

4. Mr. Simms “Tales From The Hood”

5. Arthur Romello “A.R.” Skuggs “Sugar Hill”

6. “Bub” Hewlett “Hoodlum”

7. Samson “Half Baked”

8. Detective Taft “Deep Cover”

9. Father “Purple Rain”

10. Kalinga “I’m Gonna Git You Sucka”

Latest
47 items
47 Bizarre Kanye West Facts That Will Make Your Day
 2 hours ago
06.08.21
Gary Owen’s Estranged Wife Kenya Duke Puts Him On Blast Amid Divorce
 6 hours ago
06.08.21
15 items
Jaw Dropper: Ashanti Giving BODY in Miami [Photos]
 19 hours ago
06.08.21
Mariah Carey Sets The Record Straight About ‘Explosive’ Argument With Jay-Z
 19 hours ago
06.08.21
The Petty King: Drake Trolls Klay Thompson With Video Reenactment [Video]
 20 hours ago
06.08.21
Will Smith Supports Naomi Osaka With Heartfelt Instagram Post
 22 hours ago
06.08.21
Moving On: T.I. Purchases $3.27M Mansion In Atlanta [PHOTOS]
 1 day ago
06.07.21
Beyoncé Trends On Social Media After NBA Playoffs Date Night With Hubby Jay-Z
 2 days ago
06.07.21
Ashanti Is Serving Lewks While On Vacation And We’re Like Yaaas!
 2 days ago
06.07.21
Clarence Williams III, Character Actor Known For ‘The Mod Squad’ & ‘Purple Rain’ Dead At 81
 2 days ago
06.06.21
10 items
Twitter Hosts Welcome Party For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Daughter Lilibet Diana
 2 days ago
06.07.21
Robert De Niro Tried to Hook Up with Whitney Houston, But Wasn’t Successful
 3 days ago
06.05.21
Producer Dame Grease Says He Has 50+ DMX Unreleased Songs [Video]
 4 days ago
06.05.21
Kim Kardashian Cries Over Kanye West Divorce & Feeling Like A “Loser” In Third Failed Marriage
 4 days ago
06.05.21
Photos
Close