Circle City Classic 2019 Cabaret Feat. ZAPP, S.O.S Band, & The Isley Brothers

Every year The Circle City Classic weekend takes over Indiana. Part of the weekend includes the annual Circle City Classic Cabaret–a night of perfromances from some musical greats. This year, ZAPP, The S.O.S Band, and the Isley Brothers hit the stage. There was also a special moment to honor the Parade Grand Marshal, Korey Wise of the Central Park Five. Here are the photos from the night.

1. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

2. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

3. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

4. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

5. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

6. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

7. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

8. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

9. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

10. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

11. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

12. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

13. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

14. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

15. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

16. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

17. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

18. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

19. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

20. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

21. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

22. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

23. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

24. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

25. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

26. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

27. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

28. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

29. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

30. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

31. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

32. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

33. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

34. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

35. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

36. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

37. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

38. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

39. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

40. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

41. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

42. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

43. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

44. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

45. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

46. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

47. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

48. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

49. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

50. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

51. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

52. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

53. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

54. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

55. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

56. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

57. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

58. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

59. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

60. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

61. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret

62. Circle City Cabaret 2019 Source:Radio One Circle City Cabaret 2019 featuring ZAAP, S.O.S Band, and The Isley Brothers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at The Indiana State Fairgrounds. circle city cabaret