Chlöe Bailey And More Shine At The ‘Praise This’ Red Carpet Premiere

Chlöe Bailey and a slew of celebrity A-listers shined at the premiere of Praise This in Atlanta on April 3. Donning a long yellow corset gown with a flowing train, Bailey, 24, turned heads as she stopped to pose for the paparazzi on the red carpet.
The star’s intricate dress featured several sheer cutouts that showed off her bodacious frame and cinched waist. Bailey paired the angelic look with shiny kitten heels and a thin silver cross chain. The singer, who recently flexed her acting chops in the popular Amazon Prime thriller Swarm, dyed her luscious locs auburn for the big occasion.
Bailey will wow fans in Praise This when the film hits Peacock on April 7. In the Tina Gordon-directed project, the star will play Sam, a church choir member who helps to prime her underdog praise team for the national gospel singing championship. Tristan Mack Wilds, Cocoa Brown, and Quavo also appear in the buzzing film.
During a recent interview with POPSUGAR, Bailey said she could relate to her on-screen character’s gospel roots and ambition.
“I’ve never been in a youth choir per se, but in school, I was a part of the actual choir. And from time to time, visiting our grandparents in South Carolina, we would be singing in front of the church, singing our hearts out. It was just so fun bringing my love of music and acting and God together within this space,” the “Have Mercy” singer said.
“I shy from speaking my mind as openly as she does, but the producer-engineer side of us is definitely the same,” the star added. “Sam speaks things into existence that she wants. Any of us as aspiring musicians — we have those Grammy speeches that we tell ourselves in the shower and in the mirrors.”
Chlöe Bailey wasn’t the only celebrity that sizzled on the red carpet. Here are a few more celebs that shined at the world premiere of Praise This.
1. William PackerSource:Getty
Film producer William Packer shined in a gleaming white tuxedo that complimented his pearly smile.
2. QuavoSource:Getty
Quavo opted for a casual look during the big premiere. The Migos alum rocked a black and white printed leather jacket with shorts. In true hip-hop fashion, the “Bad and Boujee” hitmaker tied his ensemble together with a big juicy diamond chain.
3. Birgundi BakerSource:Getty
Praise This star Birgundi Baker attended the premiere in a stunning embroidered mini dress. The actress showed off her rich melanin and long legs in the head-turning ensemble.
4. Anjelika WashingtonSource:Getty
Anjelika Washington, who stars as “Jess” in the upcoming film, left no crumbs on the red carpet. The actress shined in a silver fishtail gown that featured feathered trimming. Washington paired the look with silver earrings, bracelets and a classy updo.
5. Africa MirandaSource:Getty
Actress and model Africa Miranda attended the star-studded event in a silky green jumpsuit. The Cape Verdean bombshell styled up the look with a black and white checkered purse and a big voluminous afro.
6. Raven GoodwinSource:Getty
Single Black Female star Raven Goodwin turned heads in a tricolored blazer and matching trousers. She tied the ensemble together with a blue clutch and long flowing braids.
7. Shamea MortonSource:Getty
Shamea Morton rocked a classy and comfy outfit to the Praise This premiere Monday. The actress showed off her fit physique in a blue and white cropped sweater and white trousers. Her long flowing tresses were on full display as she stopped to pose for the paps.
8. Tina GordonSource:Getty
Praise This director Tina Gordon opted for a sleek black dress for the big premiere. She paired the cute look with statement earrings and perfectly braided cornrows.
9. Isaiah John and Hasha JohnSource:Getty
Actor Isaiah John and his wife, Hasha John, showed up dressed to impress in matching white ensembles.
10. DruskiSource:Getty
Will Packer and Tina Gordon stopped to pose with internet sensation Druski on the red carpet. Druski, 28, makes his acting debut in the film. The comedian rocked a red vest, shorts, and a crispy white long-sleeve shirt to the star-studded event.