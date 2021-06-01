HomeBeauty

Black Beauty LGBTQ Beauty Influencers To Follow STAT!

Posted 15 hours ago

UPDATED: May 25, 2021 —

If I’ve learned anything at all about this generation, it’s the importance of living in your truth. Social media has provided everyone a platform to show raw authenticity. The power to be who you are and hold space as an influencer in today’s market is a major responsibility.

The Black LGBTQ community has taken that position and ran with it. From dominating beauty campaigns to advocating for basic human rights, it is clear that the influencer market is shifting to becoming more inclusive. Beyond showing us how to do a simple beat on their platform, these folks are inspiring others to be their authentic selves each and every day.

If you’re not following these melanated LGBTQ beauty influencers, then you’ve been sleeping! Don’t worry, though—we have your back.

Here are 10 accounts you need to follow for your daily dose of beauty and authenticity:

1. MONROE BERGDORF

Munroe Bergdorf made headlines a few years back when she became the first trans face of L’Oreal. After speaking out against white supremacy, she was let go as a spokesmodel. Today she uses her platform to advocate for the rights of all under-represented communities.

2. GABRIELLE RICHARDSON

Model Gabrielle Richardson has the most naturally beautiful glow I’ve ever seen. She is the people’s muse. While she doesn’t give makeup tutorials, she is extremely open about her sexuality and uses her platform to speak up against injustice.

3. POETIC DRUGS

Can we get into the precision of Poetic Drug’s work? He is skilled at morphing an everyday face into detailed masterpiece. He also reigns supreme when it comes to the highlight and contour.

4. THE PLASTIC BOY

Gary Thompson puts on for the people with darker complexions who are looking for the right products to use. Based out of the UK, he provides tutorials on the best products to use for your skin.

5. JAZZY BAPTISTE

Jazzy Baptiste is the owner of Baptiste Beauty, the creator of Melanin Memoirs, and an all around magical being. 

6. DEBBIE LEMONTE

Debbie is a multi faceted talent that captures the beauty of others behind her lens. When she isn’t out taking photos, she’s collaborating with major brands to help increase the visibility of black beauty influencers. 

7. AARON PHILIP

Aaron Philip has made waves as the first black, transgender, disabled model. She is signed to Elite Management and has worked with major brands like ASOS, Nike, Marc Jacobs, and Sephora.

8. PRADAOLIC

Myla, better known as Pradaolic, uses her platform to show off her eclectic makeup style while advocating for all things queer. The UK-based influencer embraces color in a way that is full of life.

9. KLUERMOI

Kluermoi is a beast behind the makeup brush. The beauty influencer uses her platform to promote body positivity and mental health strategies to help you navigate through today’s madness.

10. PASSION JONES

Passion Jones is a bisexual hair, beauty, and body positivity vlogger who knows a thing or two about flaunting what her mama gave her. The curvaceous model inspires others to show up as their authentic selves via her Instagram posts and YouTube videos.

