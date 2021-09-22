HomeCoronavirus(COVID-19)

Black Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Melvin Van Peebles

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Melvin Van Peebles

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

Melvin Van Peebles, a true giant of Black cinema, has passed away. He was 89.

Van Peebles is best known for 1971’s  Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song, a cult classic film that he wrote, directed and self-financed and released independently. The groundbreaking film proved that a Black director could be successful and had an audience, and is often credited with starting the Blaxploitation era of Hollywood cinema in the 1970’s.

“Dad knew that Black images matter,” said his son, fellow auteur Mario Van Peebles, in a statement from the Criterion Collection. “If a picture is worth a thousand words, what was a movie worth? We want to be the success we see, thus we need to see ourselves being free. True liberation did not mean imitating the colonizer’s mentality. It meant appreciating the power, beauty and interconnectivity of all people.”

Sweet Sweetback‘s soundtrack is how Van Peebles marketed his indie film, and the album (released before the film) featured the music of a then on the rise R&B, funk and genre-defying group called Earth, Wind & Fire.

Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song was added to the Library of Congress just last year. Upon news of his passing, many of Black Hollywood’s elite including Ava DuVernay, Barry Jenkins and David Allan Grier promptly began saluting the legend. We compiled some of the more compelling tributes below.

Rest powerful Melvin Van Peebles.

 

Black Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Melvin Van Peebles  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12. Melvin Van Peebles

Melvin Van Peebles Source:Getty

American actor and filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles in New York City, 1971. He is posing outside a cinema which is showing his action thriller ‘Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song’. (Photo by Pix/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) 

Latest

Rihanna Teases Fans With A Steamy Snippet Of The Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Which Debuts This Friday

 22 hours ago
09.23.21

Dru Hill Is Calling Boyz II Men, Jagged Edge And More To Battle In Verzuz [VIDEO]

 23 hours ago
09.23.21

Ciara’s Clothing Line “Lita By Ciara” Is Now Sold At Nordstrom

 1 day ago
09.23.21

Steph Curry Surprises His Wife With A Beautiful Wedding Vow-Renewal Ceremony

 1 day ago
09.23.21

50 Cent Talks Directing Eminem for BMF, Weighs In On Nicki Minaj Swollen Testicles Struggle

 2 days ago
09.22.21

Kanye West Drops $57 Million On New Crib In Malibu

 2 days ago
09.22.21
10 items

Two-Step Twitter Gathers In Celebration For Earth, Wind & Fire Day #earthwindandfireday

 2 days ago
09.22.21
10 itemsDiana And Michael Jackson

Fans Speculate If Drake Is Bigger Than Michael Jackson After Latest Billboard Milestone

 2 days ago
09.22.21
10 items

10 Hilarious Comedy Moments Starring The Late Anthony “AJ” Johnson [Watch]

 2 days ago
09.22.21
6 items

Boss Vibes: DJ Khaled Hosts Immaculate Dinner Featuring Drake & Fat Joe As Guests [Photos & Video]

 2 days ago
09.22.21
Photos
Close