Big Sean Denies That’s His Big Sean On The Internets, Nintendo Switch Trends For Wrong Reasons

Source: NurPhoto / Getty


An alleged photo of Big Sean’s penis has made it onto the Internets. The Detroit rapper has already denied that that’s his member floating up and down your timelines, next to a Nintendo Switch no less.

However, as history has shown, the allegations is traveling much further than the truth ever.

Since the image of the “Blessed” rapper’s supposed johnson went viral, the commentary has been fast and furious about his name being Big Sean. Any puns are totally not intended.

Per The Shade Room, which should be a hint at the claims veracity, the pic began circulating amongst Sean’s friends before making it’s way across the Internet.

Have you ever heard of a dude sharing pics of stuff with his homies? Exactly.

As for Sean’s take, “This is not me,” is what he simply wrote soon after TSR dropped its “report.”

Nevertheless, the jokes and commentary are flourishing. Also, because of said pic, Nintendo See for yourself below, for archival purposes, of course.

 

Big Sean Denies That’s His Big Sean On The Internets, Nintendo Switch Trends For Wrong Reasons  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

