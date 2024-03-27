Listen Live
Entertainment

Beyoncé Reveals Cowboy Carter Tracklist & Fans Share Their Theories Online

Published on March 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Beyoncé shared the tracklist for her new album, Cowboy Carter on social media today (Mar. 27). The follow up to her beloved Renaissance album reveals a nod to Dolly Parton’s classic “Jolene,” and an appearance from country legend Willie Nelson. Fans have already started to dissect the tracklist with theories circulating on social media. Check it out inside.

Beyoncé announced the release of Act II: Cowboy Carter a few weeks ago. The project is set to be released this Friday, March, 29. Today, the award-winning singer revealed the tracklist with a graphic that is reminiscent to early “Chitlin Circuit” announcements. The vintage stylized poster features an extended title for the project: Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit.

Check out the tracklist announcement below:

Alongside Parton’s heartbreak classic “Jolene” and Willie Nelson’s appearance on a song titled “Smoke Hour,” Cowboy Carter will include her previously released singles “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em.” Beyoncé has already made history with “Texas Hold ‘Em” as the first Black woman to ever top Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. The song went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking her ninth chart topping single and the first since “Break My Soul” from Act I: Renaissance.

The forthcoming project also features songs titles including “Spaghetti,” “The Linda Martell Show,” “Riverdance,” “Tyrant,” and “Dolly P.” Fans are curious and quickly diving into their own theories about the titles and artwork online.

Check out what fans are saying below:

Beyoncé Reveals Cowboy Carter Tracklist & Fans Share Their Theories Online  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Chitlin’ Circuit Inspiration

Source:BIacklsKing

2. The Signs Have Been Here All Along

Source:Yonce_ii

3. Beyoncé Covers The Beatles

Source:eilishfantasy

4. Theories Everywhere

Source:Fergyonce

5. Comment Your Theories Below

Source:gagamente
Trending
Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

5 items
Entertainment

Beyoncé Reveals Cowboy Carter Tracklist & Fans Share Their Theories Online

News

Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement

Local

Louisville Rapper Killed At Southern Indiana Casino

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Unveiling the Soul: Raheem DeVaughn on Music, Business and Life
Local

Unveiling the Soul: Raheem DeVaughn on Music, Business and Life

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Rollercoaster: From Breakups to Valentine’s Day Reunions

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rachel Dolezal Fired From Tucson Teaching Position Over Onlyfans Account

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close