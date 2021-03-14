The 63rd annual Grammy Awards is going down in history like no other but one that they will never change is the red carpet fashion.
Despite it being a scaled-down show, your favorite celebrities graced the red carpet in clothes so expensive your stimulus check can’t even scratch the surface on how much some of these outfits cost. But expensive doesn’t always mean it looks good.
From best new artist winner Megan the Stallion to Grammy-winning pop star Billie Eilish check out the good, bad, and ugly fashion that your favorite celebrities wore on the red carpet at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.
The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy Awards was originally published on wiznation.com
1. The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy AwardsSource:Getty
FINNEAS and Billie Eilish. Billie is wearing Gucci
2. The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy AwardsSource:Getty
Ingrid Andress in Armani
3. The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy AwardsSource:Getty
Mickey Guyton wearing Valentino
4. The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy AwardsSource:Getty
Dua Lipa wearing Atelier Versace
5. The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy AwardsSource:Getty
Big Sean is wearing Ermenegildo Zenga
6. The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy AwardsSource:Getty
Jhené Aiko
7. The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy AwardsSource:Getty
Chika wearing Nike
8. The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy AwardsSource:Getty
Adrian Quesada and Eric Burton of Black Pumas
9. The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy AwardsSource:Getty
Phoebe Bridgers wearing Thom Browne
10. The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy AwardsSource:Getty
Miranda Lambert wearing Genny
11. The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy AwardsSource:Getty
Noah Cyrus wearing Noah Cyrus
12. The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy AwardsSource:Getty
DaBaby wearing custom Dolce and Gabanna
13. The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy AwardsSource:Getty
Jimmy Jam
14. The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy AwardsSource:Getty
Bad Bunny wearing Burberry
15. The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy AwardsSource:Getty
Trevor Noah wearing Gucci
16. The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy AwardsSource:Getty
H.E.R. wearing Dundas
17. The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy AwardsSource:Getty
Megan Thee Stallion wearing custom Dolce and Gabanna
18. The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy AwardsSource:Getty
Doja Cat wearing Roberto Cavalli
19. The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy AwardsSource:Getty
Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars
20. The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy AwardsSource:Getty
Lizzo wearing Balmain
21. The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy AwardsSource:Getty
Kendrick Sampson
22. The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy AwardsSource:Getty
Debi Nova wearing Georges Chakra
23. The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy AwardsSource:Getty
Alana Haim, Danielle Haim and Este Haim of HAIM waring custom Prada