The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy Awards

Posted 9 hours ago

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards is going down in history like no other but one that they will never change is the red carpet fashion.

Despite it being a scaled-down show, your favorite celebrities graced the red carpet in clothes so expensive your stimulus check can’t even scratch the surface on how much some of these outfits cost.  But expensive doesn’t always mean it looks good.

From best new artist winner Megan the Stallion to Grammy-winning pop star Billie Eilish check out the good, bad, and ugly fashion that your favorite celebrities wore on the red carpet at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.

 

FINNEAS and Billie Eilish.  Billie is wearing Gucci

Ingrid Andress in Armani

Mickey Guyton wearing Valentino

Dua Lipa wearing Atelier Versace

Big Sean is wearing Ermenegildo Zenga

 Jhené Aiko 

Chika wearing Nike

Adrian Quesada and Eric Burton of Black Pumas 

Phoebe Bridgers wearing Thom Browne

Miranda Lambert wearing Genny

Noah Cyrus wearing Noah Cyrus

 DaBaby wearing custom Dolce and Gabanna

Jimmy Jam 

Bad Bunny wearing Burberry

Trevor Noah wearing Gucci

H.E.R. wearing Dundas

Megan Thee Stallion wearing custom Dolce and Gabanna 

Doja Cat wearing Roberto Cavalli

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars 

Lizzo wearing Balmain

Kendrick Sampson 

Debi Nova wearing Georges Chakra

Alana Haim, Danielle Haim and Este Haim of HAIM waring custom Prada

