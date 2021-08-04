HomeCelebrity News

Happy 60th Birthday Barack Obama: A Photo Celebration Of The Coolest President Ever

Posted 20 hours ago

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 21, 2019

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Our favorite and forever president celebrates a milestone today (August 4). Sixty years of life is a blessing – and today we want to take a moment to send birthday love to Barack Hussein Obama: 44th President of The United States, loving father & husband, and the coolest cat to ever walk the White House halls.

So, without further ado, here are a few moments that solidified Barry O’s spot as the ultimate Commander-In-Fleek.

Happy 60th Birthday Barack Obama: A Photo Celebration Of The Coolest President Ever  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1. The Time Jerry Seinfeld And President Barack Obama Went Joyriding

2. … He’s The Coolest Dad Too

... He's The Coolest Dad Too Source:Pete Souza

3. The Obamas Arrive In Cuba

The Obamas Arrive In Cuba Source:Getty

4. Barack Makes A Surprise Visit

5. Golfing In Hawaii

Golfing In Hawaii Source:Getty

6. Nice Shot!

7. Barack Takes the Girls Biking Through Martha’s Vineyard (2009)

Barack Takes the Girls Biking Through Martha's Vineyard (2009) Source:Getty

8. We’ve Never Had A President THIS Funny

9. Barack On The Importance Of Junteenth

Barack On The Importance Of Junteenth Source:Getty

10. Halloween At The White House, How COOL IS THAT

Latest
10 items

Happy 60th Birthday Barack Obama: A Photo Celebration Of The Coolest President Ever

 20 hours ago
08.04.21

Michael Jai White Mourns Oldest Son Who Died From COVID-19

 1 day ago
08.04.21

Skateboarding Star Terry Kennedy Charged With First-Degree Murder

 1 day ago
08.04.21

Balenciaga Creative Director Slotted To Curate Kanye West’s 2nd ‘Donda’ Listening Session

 2 days ago
08.04.21

Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Cash App To Break Down Cryptocurrency In Her “Bitcoin For Hotties” Financial Education Video Series

 2 days ago
08.04.21

Biz Markie Honored By Hip-Hop Royalty At Long Island Memorial Service

 2 days ago
08.04.21

Rapper DaBaby Gives Bare Minimum Apology For Homophobic Rant After Losing Da Big Bag

 2 days ago
08.03.21

Victim Or Vilification? ‘The Wire’ Actor Claims Sex Abuse On Journalist Ex-Girlfriend For Touching His Butt

 2 days ago
08.03.21

Tucker Carlson Could Drive Seth MacFarlane and ‘Family Guy’ Out of Fox

 3 days ago
08.03.21
10 items

DaFunds Low: DaBaby’s Latest Apology Gets Dragged For Diaper Filth

 3 days ago
08.03.21
Photos
Close