WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Summer travel season is already upon us and finding an affordable and romantic destination can be challenging if you are not a frequent traveler.

However, with strategic planning and research, you and your boo can take an amazing vacation filled with memories and fun.

Before diving into the locations, here are some tips to keep in mind when planning your itinerary:

Be flexible with dates if possible. Airlines offer better deals on certain days throughout the week.

Plan ahead! Know which activities and excursions you may be interested in trying and book them ahead of time.

Set a budget and try to stick to it.

Consider driving if possible.

Take advantage of freebies and coupons.

Consider all-inclusive options if it works for your budget to save on meals + drinks.

With all things considered, vacations are supposed to be a time for you to relax and unwind. The planning process should also be fun and as smooth as possible.

Now, let’s get into the good stuff. Below are some affordable vacation, romantic spots to check out this summer. For more travel deals, click here.

Tell us, which is your fav option?

READ MORE NEWS…

The post Baecation Me, Please: 10 Affordable Travel Destinations For Couples appeared first on 92 Q.

Baecation Me, Please: 10 Affordable Travel Destinations For Couples was originally published on 92q.com