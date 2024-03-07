All The Memorable Moments From The 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards

Sprinkles of Black girl magic and melanin sisterhood were mixed in with examples of Black excellence from beginning to end. We loved every minute.

Since the ceremony, social media has been abuzz with recaps from the night. ChloexHalle shared an endearing moment on stage, Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict hugged on the red carpet, ESSENCE gave out flowers, and Black Hollywood’s hottest men showed up and showed out in ‘fits you have to see.

Keep scrolling for the top moments we caught, including all the fabulous red carpet slays and celebrity arrivals.

When Chloe Bailey recognized her younger sister as an inspiration.

Cameras caughtpresenting her sister, one of the main women of the night, with accolades and admiration. Her speech was moving and sincere. The “In Pieces” Tour star reminded us all of the importance of sisterhood.

As Chloe spoke, phones recorded, audience members clapped, and Halle was spotted in tears. Chloe, herself, vowed not to cry at the start of the presentation.

“When I think about my sister Halle and all she’s accomplished so far at just 24 years old, my heart smiles. We started this journey together, and it’s the joy of my life to get to watch her blossom into the beautiful one-of-a-kind spirit she’s become,” Chloe said to the crowd while wearing a white ensemble.

“Even as your big sister,” she continued, “I learn so much from you. You are wise beyond and you stand up for yourself. You always trust your gut.”

See part of the moment shared on X/Twitter below.

‘Halo is the greatest blessing:’ Halle Bailey speaks on being a mom and not previously sharing details about her pregnancy.

While accepting her recognition, Halle addressed backlash surrounding her son, Halo. Speaking to the audience, she reinforced her role as a protector. And, though she didn’t have to, she once and for all explained her decision not to disclose details of her pregnancy.

Social media video captured parts of her speech in real time. “These lessons, some hard, that I’ve shared with you today led me to a place of protection. There was no way in hell I was going to share the biggest joy of my world with anyone. Halo was my gift. He is the greatest blessing, And I had no obligation to expose him, me, or my family to that unyielding spotlight,” Halle said to the audience.

When Tia Mowry and her ex Cory Hardrict hugged on the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood red carpet.

As guests entered the Academy of Motion Pictures, cameras caught stars posing, smiling, and greeting one another on the red carpet. One notable—and juicy—interaction was between Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict.

Before interviewing Tia, HuffPost caught the “Sister Sister” star and her ex-husband in a real-time exchange. After seeing each other, the two quickly embraced.

The news outlet’s video of the interaction has caused varying opinions on social media. Some commenters called the exchange awkward, while others noted Tia looked “at peace.”

See the reel for yourself.

The moments ESSENCE gave literal and figurative roses to attendees.

ESSENCE is Black woman central – and known to give flowers to the girlies whenever they are due. During this year’s event, the publication made their figurative aim a literal reality.

Attendees were given roses as they arrived. The ask was simple: “Can I call you rose?” See adorable real-time reactions from attendees below.

Black Hollywood’s leading men did not disappoint.

The men did not disappoint when dressing up for the 2024 Black Women In Hollywood Awards. From tailored suits and bright colors to custom fits, Black Hollywood’s leading men were the perfect eye candy for the night. Male celebs spotted included Anthony Anderson, Boris Kudjoe, Jeremy Pope, and Jessie T. Usher.

Host Method Man led the pack with his fly couture. While we aren’t surprised, we continue to be impressed by how this man gets even more fine every time we see him. Method Man wore a light mauve one-button suit for the night. He accessorized his look with a gold and green brooch.

Lance Gross was another favorite male celeb whose swagger was on 100. We loved his three-piece green suit, open button-down, and matching green shades.

Red Carpet Gallery: 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards

Not to be outdone were many of our favorite Black Hollywood starlets. Slaying the red carpet, they owned their looks in everything from custom gowns and suits to trendy fits and over-the-top ensembles.

While celebrating the power and impact of Black women, the red carpet was a parade of stand-out style and fashion ‘lewks. Everybody ate, no crumbs were left, and the girlies gave.

See our gallery below.

All The Memorable Moments From The 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com