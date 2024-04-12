Listen Live
A$AP Rocky Disses Drake on Metro Boomin’s ‘Show of Hands’

Published on April 12, 2024

2023 Rolling Loud Miami

Source: Jason Koerner / Getty

Drake and A$AP Rocky’s differences have appeared to hit a peak with fans speculating what caused the rift. It is evident that Drake had (has?) an interest in Rihanna. Since Rihanna’s reunion with A$AP Rocky, Drake has insulted Rihanna in his songs for years but harshly mentioned Rocky on his latest album.

What did A$AP Rocky say about Drake?

A$AP Rocky was featured on the Metro Boomin’s album ‘We Don’t Trust You’. The New York rap star reminds Drake the history about the women they’ve shared.

“Call up Pluto, Metro, should’ve put me on the first one,” raps Rocky.

“N***as swear they b**ch the baddest, I just bagged the worst one / N***as in they feelings over women, what, you hurt or somethin’? / I smash before you birthed, son, Flacko hit it first, son / Still don’ trust you, it’s always us, never them / Heard you dropped your latest sh*t / Funny how it just came and went (Ha-ha-ha).”

Rocky’s line refers to song “The Story Of Adidon” where Pusha T revealed Drake fathered a child with Sophie Brussaux in 2018 on the Daytona album. Brussaux was allegedly sharing love interests to various rappers and athletes, including Rocky, Iman Shumpert, and James Harden.

FIFA 14 Launch

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

 

Internet personality DJ Akademiks, said that he was clueless as to how this beef began.

“How we get here ppls… throwback to Rocky showing Drake love. Now to be violating him on songs. Did Drake start it or where did it go left??” DJ Akademiks posted on Instagram.

The video details Rocky interview with Philly’s own Quincy Harris where he said Drake was the only artist to show him brotherhood during his early days in the music industry.

The only person that put on for me when I ain’t have nobody was Drake — I forever owe drake”. Rocky said in the interview.

Check out reactions to Rocky’s Drake diss below!

