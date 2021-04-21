HomeRadio One Exclusives

6 Times #MakhiaBryant Showed Us Her Black Girl Magic

Posted 21 hours ago

With all of the sad news surrounding the untimely passing of Ma’Khia Bryant after being fatally shot by a Columbus Police officer, we wanted to pause to celebrate the happy and creative young girl she was.

Like many kids, Ma’Khia had a TikTok page where she showed off how she keeps her beautiful curls healthy with unique style tutorials.  Ma’Khia can be seen on her page in several videos smiling and showing off her creative curly styles.  Take time to enjoy six times Ma’Khia Bryant showed of her black girl magic on tiktok.

1. Ma’Khia shows how to do a curly ponytail

2. Ma’Khia shows how to do a cute half up half down look

3. Ma’Khia shows how to do a cute half up half down look with braids

4. Ma’Khia shows how to do sleek ponytail with laid edges

5. Ma’Khia shows how to pull your curls into two curly high ponytails

Source:Ma'Khia shows how to slay defined curls with a classic side part

6.

