HomeBeautySkin Care

5 Products To Keep Your Bikini Skin In Shape

Posted 21 hours ago

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Woman enjoying summertime at the beach

Source: LeoPatrizi / Getty

Whether you’re partial to waxing, agree with Amber Rose’s belief that the bush is back in style, or find yourself somewhere in between, a smooth and hairless bikini line is non-negotiable. Upon nurturing your bikini line, there is still more work to be done. Achieving and maintaining a baby soft bikini line for the long haul takes consistency and using the right products.

For starters, taking the steps to keep your skin moisturized while calming inflammation and redness is key for keeping your bikini line in order. Since discoloration in the bikini area is a common factor for melanin-rich skin, taking the time to exfoliate while using gentle products will go a long way in helping you get the silky-smooth bikini line of your dreams. Of course, adding an oil or serum into the mix is smart to tackle a variety of bikini skincare concerns from ingrown hairs to dry skin. In other words, there are a plethora of products you need that may have not crossed your mind.

In the spirit of helping you keep your bikini line in tip-top shape, we’re here to give you the full scoop on must-have products to stock up on. From body polishes to aftershave liquids, here are five of the best bikini-centered products to try.

5 Products To Keep Your Bikini Skin In Shape  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Tend Skin Liquid Tend Skin Care Solution

Tend Skin Liquid Tend Skin Care Solution Source:Target

Personally, ingrown hairs have become an absolute pain for me to deal with. No matter how much I exfoliate and moisturize my skin, those annoying bumps seem to pop out out of nowhere. Thankfully Tend Skin Solution ($25.99, Amazon.com) has come in major clutch. This liquid works wonders to reduce the appearance on ingrown hairs and razor bumps with regular use. It also helps to keep skin irritation at bay.

2. Veet Aloe Vera Legs & Body Hair Remover Gel Cream

Veet Aloe Vera Legs & Body Hair Remover Gel Cream Source:Target

One of the easiest ways to go from stubble to smooth is with a hair removal cream. Thanks to Veet Aloe Vera Legs & Body Hair Remover Gel Cream ($10.29, Target.com), you can get the job done without the messiness or the discomfort. This formula is designed with sensitive skin types in mind. It’s made with aloe that helps to moisturize and soothe skin. Plus, it boasts a violet blossom scent that you’ll approve of.

3. Raya Calming Mint Gel

Raya Calming Mint Gel Source:Raya

Once your hair removal method is complete, you’ll need to show your skin some TLC. This is where the Raya Calming Mint Gel ($18.00, Amazon.com) comes in. This number is a cult-favorite aftershave and waxing gel that works to soften, soothe, condition, and calm skin while protecting against irritation. Trust me, your bikini line will thank you!

4. Dove Pomegranate Seeds & Shea Butter Exfoliating Body Polish Scrub

Dove Pomegranate Seeds & Shea Butter Exfoliating Body Polish Scrub Source:Target

Exfoliation is the name of the skincare game. There is no way to get around it. Before you decide to remove your hair, you need to exfoliate in order to remove dead skin cells that surround hair follicles — per Healthline. This should be done a day or two before hair removal to achieve the best results.

One of my favorites exfoliants is the Dove Pomegranate Seeds & Shea Butter Exfoliating Body Polish Scrub ($5.99, Target.com). This offering has a moisture-rich formulas that hydrates skin, while working to remove dead skin cells without the harsh feel. It is sure to give your skin the attention it needs.

5. SheaMoisture Vitamin E & Jojoba Oil Mineral Sunscreen SPF 35

SheaMoisture Vitamin E & Jojoba Oil Mineral Sunscreen SPF 35 Source:Target

One thing that may not cross your mind when thinking of bikini line maintenance is sunscreen. The myth about melanated skin tones not needing sunscreen has already been dispelled, so it’s time to get with the program. If not, dark marks can worsen and sun damage can become a factor. Make things easy on yourself with the help of the SheaMoisture Vitamin E & Jojoba Oil Mineral Sunscreen SPF 35 ($11.99, Target.com). This nourishing pick is made with vitamin E and jojoba oil to give your skin the level of hydration that it requires. It’s also formulated with broad spectrum SPF 35 that protects against UVA/UVB rays with ease. Plus, it’s water-resistant. Just smooth it on every 80 minutes and your melanin will remain protected. 

Latest
Big Boi Lists “The Dungeon” Recording Studio On Airbnb
 14 hours ago
06.18.21
La La Files For Divorce From Carmelo Anthony
 18 hours ago
06.17.21
R. Kelly’s Former House Of Horror In ATL Sells For Almost $2 Million
 19 hours ago
06.18.21
16 items
Baby What? Nick Cannon’s Twins Arrive & Social Media Has All The Jokes For Their Names
 21 hours ago
06.18.21
Ciara Celebrates Her 39 LB Weight Loss Since Being A Brand Ambassador With WW
 23 hours ago
06.17.21
Nicki Minaj’s Mom Files $150 Million Lawsuit On Two Companies For Negligence In Robert Maraj’s Hit-And-Run Death
 2 days ago
06.17.21
20 items
Carmelo Anthony Allegedly Cheating With Actress Miyah J [Photos]
 2 days ago
06.18.21
Raise Your Hands If You’ve Been Personally Victimized By Michael Costello
 2 days ago
06.17.21
20 items
Photos & Classic Footage Of The Legendary Eddie Levert
 2 days ago
06.18.21
Juneteenth Just Became A Federal Holiday But Tina Knowles-Lawson Has Celebrated For Years
 2 days ago
06.17.21
Kanye West Throws Ridiculous Tantrum During Court-Ordered Deposition, Allegedly
 2 days ago
06.17.21
30 items
Happy 50th Birthday Tupac: Rare Pics & Videos Of The Music Icon
 2 days ago
06.18.21
Watch: ‘The Underground Railroad’ Actor Chase Dillon Shares How Influential Barry Jenkins Has Been In His Career
 3 days ago
06.16.21
Twitter Had Time To React After Kevin Hart Fires Back About Cancel Culture
 3 days ago
06.16.21
Photos
Close