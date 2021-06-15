WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Juneteenth is recognized each year on June 19 to celebrate the freedom of African Americans from slavery in the U.S. Its name comes from the words “June” and “nineteenth” and it’s the oldest nationally celebrated holiday recognizing the end of slavery in the U.S. — our real Independence Day.

On June 19 in 1865, U.S. Army Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas with news that the Civil War had ended and slavery was abolished, two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. It isn’t typically a part of the history lesson in school, so as we honor this joyous day of freedom, here’s a look at 5 kids books about Juneteenth to get your little one acclimated…

