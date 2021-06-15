HomeJuneteenth

5 Kids Books About Juneteenth

Posted June 15, 2021

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

Juneteenth is recognized each year on June 19 to celebrate the freedom of African Americans from slavery in the U.S. Its name comes from the words “June” and “nineteenth” and it’s the oldest nationally celebrated holiday recognizing the end of slavery in the U.S. — our real Independence Day.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

On June 19 in 1865, U.S. Army Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas with news that the Civil War had ended and slavery was abolished, two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. It isn’t typically a part of the history lesson in school, so as we honor this joyous day of freedom, here’s a look at 5 kids books about Juneteenth to get your little one acclimated…

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

5 Kids Books About Juneteenth  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Juneteenth Jamboree by Carole Boston Weatherford

Source:Instagram

Cassandra and her family have moved to her parents’ hometown in Texas, but it doesn’t feel like home to Cassandra until she experiences Juneteenth, a Texas tradition celebrating the end of slavery.

2. Juneteenth for Maizie by Floyd Cooper

Source:Instagram

Little Mazie wants the freedom to stay up late, but her father explains what freedom really means in the story of Juneteenth, and how her ancestors celebrated their true freedom.

3. All Different Now: Juneteenth, the First Day of Freedom by Angela Johnson

Source:Instagram

In 1865, members of a family start their day as slaves, working in a Texas cotton field, and end it celebrating their freedom on what came to be known as Juneteenth.

4. Opal Lee and What It Means to Be Free by Alice Faye Duncan

Source:Instagram

The true story of Black activist Opal Lee and her vision of Juneteenth as a holiday for everyone celebrates Black joy and inspires children to see their dreams blossom. Growing up in Texas, Opal knew the history of Juneteenth, but she soon discovered that many Americans had never heard of the holiday that represents the nation’s creed of “freedom for all.”

5. Freedom’s Gifts: A Juneteenth Story by Valerie Wesley

Source:Instagram

Finding power in lessons from the pastJuneteenth — the day Texan slaves found out they had been freed, two years after Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation — is June’s favorite holiday. This year, though, her cousin Lillie will be there for the Juneteenth picnic. That could spoil everything. Lillie is used to celebrating the Fourth of July, like everyone else, and has no interest in Southern traditions. But Aunt Marshall, the girls’ great-great-aunt, knows the significance of Juneteenth — she was about June’s age on June 19th, 1865, when the celebration began in Texas — and she just may be able to convince Lillie that Juneteenth is not a dumb old slave holiday, but a part of her heritage, and the first of many of freedom’s gifts.

Latest
20 items
Carmelo Anthony Allegedly Cheating With Actress Miyah J [Photos]
 15 hours ago
06.16.21
20 items
Photos & Classic Footage Of The Legendary Eddie Levert
 18 hours ago
06.16.21
30 items
Happy 50th Birthday Tupac: Rare Pics & Videos Of The Music Icon
 23 hours ago
06.16.21
Watch: ‘The Underground Railroad’ Actor Chase Dillon Shares How Influential Barry Jenkins Has Been In His Career
 2 days ago
06.16.21
Twitter Had Time To React After Kevin Hart Fires Back About Cancel Culture
 2 days ago
06.16.21
10 items
Twitter Reacts To Kevin Hart Talking About Cancel Culture and “Not Being Funny”
 2 days ago
06.16.21
Supermodel Precious Lee Is Serving BAWDY in i-D Magazine’s Summer Issue
 2 days ago
06.16.21
Dr. Dre & Jimmy Iovine To Open Magnet School In LA For Marvel & Apple Employees Of Tomorrow
 2 days ago
06.15.21
Corinne Foxx On Feeling Sexy When She Gets Older: “I Don’t Think There’s An Age To That”
 2 days ago
06.15.21
Chrisette Michele Launches Her Own Clothing Line “Moody By Chrisette Michele”
 2 days ago
06.15.21
‘We Fell Short’: Lin-Manuel Miranda Apologizes For ‘In The Heights’ Colorism, Erasure
 2 days ago
06.15.21
Big Meech Wins Sentence Reduction, Granted Early Release
 2 days ago
06.15.21
Cedric The Entertainer Reacts To Katt Williams ‘Stolen Joke’ Allegations
 2 days ago
06.15.21
For Papas Who Puff: Check Out These Smoker-Friendly Gifts For Father’s Day
 2 days ago
06.15.21
Photos
Close