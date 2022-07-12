10 Celebrities Prove That Bright Colors Were Made For Black People

Black celebrities in bright colors is a thing. And what’s more glorious than a Black girl? A Black girl in color! Nothing complements melanin better than a popping orange or radiant yellow. Color has always been in, but nowadays, it seems to take a front-row seat in the style world. It’s such a movement that an entire Instagram account is dedicated to Black women who don loud colors!
There was a time in the fashion industry when the color black served as the staple hue. Tons of celebrities would sport the dark shade on red carpets, out and about, and even in magazine spreads. However, many of our favorite fashionistas have ditched the standard color and moved on to more vibrant tones.
Stars like Issa Rae, Mary J. Blige, Erykah Badu, and more have been seen rocking rich tones that look amazing on their skin. From pretty pinks to tie-dye ensembles, check out how these Black celebrities in bright colors slay the trend.
1. Erykah BaduSource:Getty
Erykah Badu gave us life in this multi-colored garb she wore on top of a black look. She threw in a burgundy, leather beret to set the look off.
2. Issa RaeSource:Getty
Issa Rae hit up Essence Festival wearing a jazzy orange set. This color was made for her beautiful brown skin!
3. Letoya Luckett
Letoya Luckett was a sight for sore eyes in this blue and yellow tie-dye pantsuit by J. Bolin.
4. Tamron Hall
Tamron Hall lit up our timelines in this orange and green stripped Brandon Maxwell dress.
5. Toya Johnson
Toya Johnson gave us color plus body in this neon green Herve Leger frock.
6. Saucy Santana
Material Gworllllll Saucy Santana lived up to his name in this vibrant green top and purse that he paired with a cute white tennis skirt.
7. LaLa Anthony
LaLa glowed in this orange set by PrettyLittleThing. The color matched perfectly with her flawless, peanut butter brown skin.
8. Mary J. Blilge
Of course, our girl Mary made the list. She looked absolutely stunning in this orange Matthew Reisman number. She contrasted the garb with pink bikini bottoms which made the ensemble pop even more!
9. Taraji P. Henson
Taraji is shining on them in Paris with this vibrant purple Chanel look. Color looks amazing on this beauty.
10. Storm Reid
Storm Reid will not be overlooked in this Cult Gaia green dress. The color plus the feathers makes this dress stand out.