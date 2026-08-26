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The reason Chaka Khan is done with relationships at 73

Published on August 26, 2026
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The reason Chaka Khan is done with relationships at 73

Chaka Khan, the Queen of Funk, has declared that she is not interested in pursuing another romantic relationship. Instead, she is focusing on her music. She is set to release her new album, Chakzilla, on Sept. 18. The album features collaborations with Sia, Snoop Dogg, and Lenny Kravitz. Khan, who has had two marriages and children from both, has expressed a reluctance to enter into another partnership. This is due to the challenges of balancing her public persona with her private self. Despite her stance on romance, Khan’s professional life remains vibrant. Her successful music career includes hits like I’m Every Woman and I Feel for You. Source: https://rollingout.com/2026/08/25/chaka-khan-done-with-relationships/

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