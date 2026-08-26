Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Wendy Williams Docuseries In The Works At Peacock

Peacock announced a new documentary series about The Wendy Williams Show, titled Clap If You Care: The Wendy Williams Show, set to premiere in 2027. Wendy Williams was reportedly caught off-guard by the announcement. She had no involvement in approving the project. The documentary will feature insights from former staffers and explore the show’s success. Additionally, it will shed light on the cost of fame and Williams’ exit from her own show. Williams, who did not return for the final season of her talk show due to health issues, is currently seeking an end to her court-ordered guardianship. Source: https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/markelibert/wendy-williams-peacock-documentary-blindsided-suzanne-bass