Shonda Rhimes Signs New Overall Deal at Netflix
Shonda Rhimes Signs New Overall Deal at Netflix
Shonda Rhimes has extended her overall deal with Netflix for another five years. The deal includes developing series, feature films, games, live events, and merchandise for the streaming platform. Netflix will continue to support Shondaland’s inclusion efforts, including a program to train underrepresented creatives. Rhimes’ partnership with Netflix has been successful, with hits like Bridgerton and Inventing Anna. Netflix’s chief content officer praised the partnership, highlighting the impact of Rhimes’ storytelling on global culture. Source: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/shonda-rhimes-extends-netflix-overall-deal-1236680900/
-
Steve Madden Says HBCUs Deserve More Corporate Investment — And His Company Is Putting Resources Behind It
-
Divorce Drama Far From Finished: Dwight Howard Says Estranged Wife Amy Luciani ‘Tricked Him’ Into Marriage
-
What You Need to Know Before You Update Your iPhone | Techie Tuesday
-
Dear Future Wifey Wedding Goes Viral With Mystery Bride Reveal