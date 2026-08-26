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Shonda Rhimes Signs New Overall Deal at Netflix

Published on August 26, 2026
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Shonda Rhimes Signs New Overall Deal at Netflix

Shonda Rhimes has extended her overall deal with Netflix for another five years. The deal includes developing series, feature films, games, live events, and merchandise for the streaming platform. Netflix will continue to support Shondaland’s inclusion efforts, including a program to train underrepresented creatives. Rhimes’ partnership with Netflix has been successful, with hits like Bridgerton and Inventing Anna. Netflix’s chief content officer praised the partnership, highlighting the impact of Rhimes’ storytelling on global culture. Source: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/shonda-rhimes-extends-netflix-overall-deal-1236680900/

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