Gary Owen on His Current Wife and Marriage Success
Gary Owen Says He Won’t Cheat on His Current Wife Because ‘This One’s Different’
Gary Owen Says He Won’t Cheat on His Current Wife Because ‘This One’s Different’
Comedian Gary Owen openly admits to cheating on his ex-wife but vows to be faithful to his current wife, Brianna Johnson. He attributes the success of his current marriage to improved intimacy and communication, highlighting a mutual desire for connection. Owen emphasizes the importance of discussing and addressing issues in the relationship, contrasting it with his previous marriage where intimacy was lacking. Despite a publicized divorce and estrangement from his older children, Owen remains committed to building a strong and faithful relationship with his current wife. Source: https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/bernadette-giacomazzo/gary-owen-ex-wife-infidelity
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