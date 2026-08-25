Source: Station Provided/WTLC / Station Provided/Boom

Gary Owen Says He Won’t Cheat on His Current Wife Because ‘This One’s Different’

Comedian Gary Owen openly admits to cheating on his ex-wife but vows to be faithful to his current wife, Brianna Johnson. He attributes the success of his current marriage to improved intimacy and communication, highlighting a mutual desire for connection. Owen emphasizes the importance of discussing and addressing issues in the relationship, contrasting it with his previous marriage where intimacy was lacking. Despite a publicized divorce and estrangement from his older children, Owen remains committed to building a strong and faithful relationship with his current wife. Source: https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/bernadette-giacomazzo/gary-owen-ex-wife-infidelity