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Aretha Franklin’s Sons Continue to Fight Over Her Estate 8 Years After Her Death

Aretha Franklin’s estate remains unresolved eight years after her death, with her sons disputing assets, music rights, and personal belongings. The case involves conflicting handwritten wills and a Michigan jury ruling a 2014 document as valid. Disputes include funding for a son with special needs, copyright shares, and personal belongings in storage units. The estate’s music and video archives are also at issue, with some recordings potentially unreleased. The probate case has lasted longer than Prince’s estate battle and is ongoing until all disputes are settled. Source: https://blacknews.com/news/aretha-franklin-sons-continue-fight-over-estate-eight-years-after-her-death/