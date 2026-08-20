Salt-N-Pepa's Karen Vaughn Shares Insider Stories
From the Vault: Karen Vaughn Sits Down With Salt of Salt-N-Pepa
From the Vault: Karen Vaughn Sits Down With Salt of Salt-N-Pepa
Karen Vaughn interviews Salt of Salt-N-Pepa in this special three-part throwback that takes us back to a conversation with one of the women who helped change hip-hop forever. Long before we called everything “iconic,” Salt-N-Pepa were actually doing iconic things.
So, we’re going into the vault for this one.
A Conversation With a Hip-Hop Pioneer
Cheryl “Salt” James, alongside Sandra “Pepa” Denton, helped create a new lane for women in hip-hop. The group gave us records that became part of the culture, while proving women could command the charts, stages and conversations surrounding rap music.
That’s what makes revisiting this interview so much fun.
The Karen Vaughn interviews Salt of Salt-N-Pepa series gives us three separate moments from an earlier conversation between Karen and Salt.
Watch Part One
Watch Part Two
Watch Part Three
Some Interviews Are Worth Revisiting
There’s something special about opening the archives and hearing artists talk during different chapters of their careers.
The Karen Vaughn interviews Salt of Salt-N-Pepa throwback is also a reminder of just how much history Salt-N-Pepa created. Their music helped expand what was possible for women in hip-hop and opened doors for generations that followed.
And sometimes you don’t need a new interview.
Sometimes you need to go back to the vault, press play and appreciate the history that was happening right in front of you.
Which part of my conversation with Salt is your favorite?
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