From the Vault: Karen Vaughn Sits Down With Salt of Salt-N-Pepa

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Karen Vaughn interviews Salt of Salt-N-Pepa in this special three-part throwback that takes us back to a conversation with one of the women who helped change hip-hop forever. Long before we called everything “iconic,” Salt-N-Pepa were actually doing iconic things.

So, we’re going into the vault for this one.

A Conversation With a Hip-Hop Pioneer

Cheryl “Salt” James, alongside Sandra “Pepa” Denton, helped create a new lane for women in hip-hop. The group gave us records that became part of the culture, while proving women could command the charts, stages and conversations surrounding rap music.

That’s what makes revisiting this interview so much fun.

The Karen Vaughn interviews Salt of Salt-N-Pepa series gives us three separate moments from an earlier conversation between Karen and Salt.