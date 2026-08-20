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From the Vault: Karen Vaughn Sits Down With Salt of Salt-N-Pepa

Take a trip back with Karen Vaughn as she sits down with Salt of Salt-N-Pepa in a three-part throwback interview from the vault.

Published on August 20, 2026
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From the Vault: Karen Vaughn Sits Down With Salt of Salt-N-Pepa

2026 BET Awards - Arrivals
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Karen Vaughn interviews Salt of Salt-N-Pepa in this special three-part throwback that takes us back to a conversation with one of the women who helped change hip-hop forever. Long before we called everything “iconic,” Salt-N-Pepa were actually doing iconic things.

So, we’re going into the vault for this one.

A Conversation With a Hip-Hop Pioneer

Cheryl “Salt” James, alongside Sandra “Pepa” Denton, helped create a new lane for women in hip-hop. The group gave us records that became part of the culture, while proving women could command the charts, stages and conversations surrounding rap music.

That’s what makes revisiting this interview so much fun.

The Karen Vaughn interviews Salt of Salt-N-Pepa series gives us three separate moments from an earlier conversation between Karen and Salt. 

Watch Part One

Watch Part Two

Watch Part Three

Some Interviews Are Worth Revisiting

There’s something special about opening the archives and hearing artists talk during different chapters of their careers.

The Karen Vaughn interviews Salt of Salt-N-Pepa throwback is also a reminder of just how much history Salt-N-Pepa created. Their music helped expand what was possible for women in hip-hop and opened doors for generations that followed.

And sometimes you don’t need a new interview.

Sometimes you need to go back to the vault, press play and appreciate the history that was happening right in front of you.

Which part of my conversation with Salt is your favorite?

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