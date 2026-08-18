ONE Musicfest Is Taking 2026 Off — But Atlanta’s Festival Favorite Is Coming Back

Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

ONE Musicfest 2026 hiatus news may disappoint fans who already had Atlanta on their fall travel calendars, but don’t delete that festival group chat just yet. Organizers have confirmed the popular music and culture festival is taking 2026 off with plans to return in October 2027.

The announcement marks the first time in 16 years that ONE Musicfest will skip its annual fall celebration.

Why Is ONE Musicfest Taking a Break?

According to festival founder Jason J. Carter and his team, this isn’t goodbye. It’s a strategic reset.

Rather than producing another festival simply to maintain the annual schedule, organizers say they’re using the break to reimagine the experience.

The goal is to create a new evolution of ONE Musicfest that brings together music, technology and expanded community experiences.

In other words, the ONE Musicfest 2026 hiatus is being positioned as an investment in what comes next.

ONE Musicfest Returns in 2027

Here’s the good news: organizers say the festival is expected to return to Atlanta’s Piedmont Park in October 2027 with “new energy and new ideas.”

That’s significant for a festival that has grown into a major destination event celebrating Black music and culture.

Its absence will also be felt beyond the stages.

ONE Musicfest typically attracts more than 100,000 attendees, creating a major fall weekend for Atlanta hotels, restaurants, bars and other local businesses.

A Changing Festival Landscape

The ONE Musicfest 2026 hiatus comes as large-scale music festivals continue navigating rising costs, changing consumer habits and an increasingly competitive live-entertainment landscape.

For ONE Musicfest, however, organizers aren’t framing the break as a retreat.

They’re calling it an opportunity to evolve.

So, no ONE Musicfest trip this fall. But October 2027?

Go ahead and keep Atlanta on the list, because if they’re taking an entire year to reimagine the party, we’re definitely curious to see what comes next.

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