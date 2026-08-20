Listen Live
Close
Music

Mary J. Blige on Not Having Kids: Freedom and Reflection

Mary J. Blige Explains Why She Chose Not to Have Kids: ‘No Freedom’

Published on August 20, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Help in the Heartland: Central Indiana flood relief. When the waters rise, Hoosiers rise higher. Supporting American Red Cross disaster relief.
Mary J. Blige
Source: BWHI / Black Women’s Health Imperative

Mary J. Blige Explains Why She Chose Not to Have Kids: ‘No Freedom’

Mary J. Blige recently revealed on Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson’s IMO podcast that she regrets not having children due to concerns about losing her freedom. The singer/actress expressed her realization that children can bring joy and value to one’s life as they grow older. Despite being stepmom to her ex-husband’s children, Mary now reflects on the missed opportunity to have her own kids. Her candid comments sparked online debates about the choice to remain child-free and the potential regrets that may arise later in life. Source: https://sandrarose.com/2026/08/mary-j-blige-55-regrets-not-having-kids-because-she-believed-they-would-restrict-her-freedom

More from 106.7 WTLC

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
Mary J Blige
Music  |  JC

Mary J. Blige Explains Why She Chose Not to Have Kids: ‘No Freedom’

Comments
A man with a beard and serious expression looking into a mirror in a dimly lit room.
Entertainment  |  JC

Wonder Man’ Star Officially Reveals Why Marvel Canceled MCU Series: “The Optics Are Obvious”

Comments
2026 BET Awards - Arrivals
5 Items
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

From the Vault: Karen Vaughn Sits Down With Salt of Salt-N-Pepa

Comments
News  |  Mion Edwards

Cathy Hughes Reflects on Nearly 5 Decades of Amplifying Black Voices

Comments
Public Figures  |  Ericka Blount Danois

Ms. Cathy Hughes: Urban One’s Visionary Leader Continues To Pave The Way In Black Media

Comments
Broadcast production course at Prairie View A&M University
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Congress Considers Major Investment to Upgrade HBCU Sports and Media Programs

Comments
8 Items
Pop Culture  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Druski Explains Supporting Drake During Beef, Ruby Rose Drama, & Justin Bieber Backlash

Comments
Trending
13 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Supreme Blasted For Lack Of Black Employees As CCO Steps Down

Comments
"The Whoopi Monologues" Opening Night
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Whoopi Goldberg Says Love Is Fine, But Please Keep Your Own House

Comments
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Big Tigger’s Estranged Wife Alicia Brown Sues Fulton County Sheriff, Alleges Wrongful Arrest

Comments

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close