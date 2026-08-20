Source: BWHI / Black Women’s Health Imperative

Mary J. Blige Explains Why She Chose Not to Have Kids: ‘No Freedom’

Mary J. Blige recently revealed on Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson’s IMO podcast that she regrets not having children due to concerns about losing her freedom. The singer/actress expressed her realization that children can bring joy and value to one’s life as they grow older. Despite being stepmom to her ex-husband’s children, Mary now reflects on the missed opportunity to have her own kids. Her candid comments sparked online debates about the choice to remain child-free and the potential regrets that may arise later in life. Source: https://sandrarose.com/2026/08/mary-j-blige-55-regrets-not-having-kids-because-she-believed-they-would-restrict-her-freedom