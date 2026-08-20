Source: Marvel Studios / Wonder Man

Wonder Man’ Star Officially Reveals Why Marvel Canceled MCU Series: “The Optics Are Obvious”

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II expressed disappointment over Marvel’s decision to cancel his Emmy-nominated series “Wonder Man” after one season, citing unclear reasons related to viewership numbers. The actor highlighted the lack of progress on the “Blade” movie starring Mahershala Ali, calling attention to the optics of Marvel’s failure with two Black-led superhero projects. Abdul-Mateen emphasized the quality of the show and its positive reception, urging a deeper examination of why it did not continue. Despite the cancellation, the actor remains grateful for the impact “Wonder Man” had on viewers and the support he received. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige acknowledged feeling like a “gigantic loser and failure” for not moving forward with Ali’s “Blade” movie. Source: https://collider.com/wonder-man-cancelled-viewership-yahya-abdul-mateen-ii/