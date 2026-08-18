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Karlous Miller, Lil Rel Talk The Last Stand and Roast Rickey

Published on August 18, 2026
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  • Comedians joke about Rickey Smiley's outfit, comparing it to legendary comedians' styles.
  • Rickey's grandmother encouraged him to pursue comedy, leading to his big break on Def Comedy Jam.
  • The interview highlights the importance of self-belief and seizing opportunities in the comedy world.
Karlous Miller and Lil Rel
Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Karlous Miller and Lil Rel Howery brought plenty of laughs when they joined The Rickey Smiley Morning Show to promote their new movie, The Last Stand, but the conversation didn’t stay focused on the film for long.

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Instead, the comedians immediately turned Rickey Smiley into the day’s punchline.

Before talking about the movie, Karlous and Lil Rel began joking about Rickey’s outfit, comparing pieces of his look to several legendary comedians.

Lil Rel pointed to Rickey’s accessories one by one, saying, “There’s Jonathan Slocum. The pinky ring is George Wallace. The hat is… Shuckey Ducky,” sending everyone in the studio into laughter.

Rickey took the jokes in stride, explaining that the same photo was even used to promote his upcoming cruise. That only gave the comedians even more material.

“It should’ve been a short set,” Lil Rel joked before comparing Rickey’s look to something someone would wear to a church picnic.

Karlous also questioned whether the outfit was appropriate for the summer heat, while Rickey insisted it was lighter than it looked because of the material.

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The playful debate eventually shifted to whether younger women would actually find Rickey’s style attractive. While some questioned the outfit, Lil Rel surprisingly defended it.

“That’s a grown man outfit,” he said, adding that he had worn a similar style on a recent date with his wife.

Still, he couldn’t resist joking when Rickey offered to give him the shirt.

“I don’t want exactly what you got on,” Lil Rel laughed.

After the fashion roast slowed down, the conversation became more reflective.

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Karlous shared advice his grandmother once gave him about Rickey Smiley’s reputation in comedy.

“My grandma used to tell me, ‘If you get in there with Rickey Smiley, you good,'” he recalled.

That story reminded Rickey of his own grandmother’s encouragement years earlier when Def Comedy Jam came to Birmingham. She urged him to bring a videotape of his stand-up performance to the show.

Related Article: Lil Rel Howery Brings Laughs with His New Movie “Unexpected Christmas”

Related Article: All In The Family! 10 Black Music Cliques That Ruled The Charts

Rickey said he followed her advice, handing the tape to comedian Bill Bellamy, who delivered it to Def Comedy Jam creator Bob Sumner.

“I gave Bill Bellamy that tape. He took it right to Bob Sumner. That’s how I got on Def Jam,” Rickey said.

While the interview was filled with jokes, it also highlighted the importance of believing in yourself and taking chances when opportunities present themselves.

As for Karlous Miller and Lil Rel Howery, the comedians proved they have the same chemistry off-screen that audiences can expect to see in The Last Stand, mixing quick wit, storytelling and nonstop laughs throughout their visit.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Karlous Miller, Lil Rel Talk The Last Stand and Roast Rickey was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

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