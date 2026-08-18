Source: Instagram / @KellonDeryck

Megan Thee Stallion Earns Multiple New RIAA Certifications as ‘Savage’ Hits 6x Platinum

Megan Thee Stallion received nine new certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America, with her songs “Savage,” “Body,” and “Girls in the Hood” reaching multi-Platinum status. Her collaboration with Yuki Chiba on “Mamushi” also went Platinum. Additionally, several tracks from her Act II album, including “Cobra” and “BOA,” achieved Gold status. Megan’s first Diamond plaque was for her hit collaboration “WAP” with Cardi B. She is now gearing up for Act III and has signed a distribution deal with Interscope Records. Source: https://www.billboard.com/music/rb-hip-hop/megan-thee-stallion-new-riaa-certifications-1236318687/