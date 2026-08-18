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Sterling K. Brown teases ‘Paradise’ season 3: ‘So off the wall’

Published on August 18, 2026
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Sterling K. Brown teases ‘Paradise’ season 3: ‘So off the wall’

Sterling K. Brown shared insights on the upcoming season of the hit Hulu thriller “Paradise” during a panel discussion at Televerse 26 in Los Angeles. Brown revealed that production on season three, which follows his character Xavier Collins, recently wrapped. He emphasized the focused storytelling approach of the new season, promising a compelling narrative that drives towards a specific goal in a muscular way. The drama series, which explores hidden truths in a post-apocalyptic world, has garnered critical acclaim and earned seven Emmy nominations this year. Director Hanelle Culpepper, who received her first Emmy nomination for her work on the show, credited Brown for recommending her to the series creators, highlighting his impact on her career. The premiere date for “Paradise” season three is yet to be announced. Source: https://thegrio.com/2026/08/17/sterling-k-brown-teases-paradise-season-3/

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