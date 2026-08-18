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Feathered Beauties Who Brought The Heat To Grenada Spicemas

Spice, Soca & Stunning Sizzlers: The Baddest Beauties Who Brought The Heat To Grenada Spicemas 2026

Published on August 18, 2026
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In feathered beauty news….

Grenada turned all the way up for Spicemas 2026, and the Spice Isle’s feathered beauties made sure Carnival Tuesday was just as stunning as it was spirited.

A person wearing a red and pink feathered costume with a headdress and jewelry, posing in front of a white building.
Source: @t0nit0ne / Toni Tone

Before we get into the beads, bikinis, and larger-than-life feathers, there’s some history behind the beauty of Spicemas.

Grenada’s annual Carnival celebration is filled with music, dancing, food, and, of course, plenty of mas. But before the colorful costumes take over the road for Pretty Mas, one of the island’s most meaningful traditions starts before the sun comes up.

Jab Jab is at the heart of Grenadian J’ouvert, and its roots run deep.

The tradition dates back to 1834, following the end of enslavement across the English-speaking Caribbean. Newly freed Grenadians took to the streets in celebration, reclaiming imagery once used to degrade Black people and transforming it into a powerful expression of Blackness, resistance, and freedom.

During J’ouvert, Jab masqueraders traditionally cover themselves in black oil, charcoal, molasses, or other dark substances and hit the streets with horns, chains, and drums. The chains aren’t just part of the look either. They represent breaking free from generations of physical and mental control.

So while the feathers and fabulous fits will definitely catch your eye, Spicemas is about much more than serving a look. Every part of the celebration carries a piece of Grenadian history with it.

Now that we’ve paid homage to the roots, let’s get into these looks from the ladies who put the pretty in Prettymas!

From fabulous feathers to Spice Isle stunners, keep scrolling to see some of the beauties bringing the heat to Grenada for Spicemas 2026.

Proud Grenadian queen Yvette Noel Schure traveled home for Spicemas.

Beyoncé’s publicist stunned in an array of looks, including this custom monokini designed by Chow Chung.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DcEylA-mdOB/?igsh=ZmltZnJveDVva2lh
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Spice, Soca & Stunning Sizzlers: The Baddest Beauties Who Brought The Heat To Grenada Spicemas 2026 was originally published on bossip.com

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