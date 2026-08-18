Singers, ‘Sinners’ & Stunners: A Gallery Of Gorgeous Girls We’d Love To See (Still Single) Michael B Jordan With

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No, Michael B. Jordan isn’t dating Raye, so that means there’s still hope for some of our favorite singers, Sinners and stunners, who might want to sink their teeth into everybody’s favorite bae. Source: Amy Sussman/ Michael Buckner/ Craig Barritt/ Kayla Oaddams A teaser trailer for the upcoming film starring Michael B. Jordan, The Thomas Crown Affair, recently dropped, reminding us once again why he’s one of Hollywood’s hottest leading men. And if that wasn’t enough to get the internet talking, Jordan was also recently spotted at Six Flags with British singer Raye, which sparked rumors that he was off the market. Sources conntected to both MBJ and Rae confirmed however that they’re just friends/collaborators–so that means the Sinners star is still single. For many of us, the transition from him playing the sweet, chubby-cheeked, 16-year-old drug dealer in The Wire to the broad-shouldered, chiseled leading man in Creed seemed to happen in the blink of an eye. The six-pack and sculpted arms definitely caught our attention, but it’s his soft eyes, charming smile, and approachable personality that have kept us rooting for him ever since. For most of his career, Michael B. Jordan has remained publicly single—or at least incredibly private. He’s mastered the art of giving fans just enough while still keeping his personal life largely a mystery. His only high-profile public relationship was with the stunning Lori Harvey. During their year-and-a-half romance, their Instagram posts and red carpet appearances regularly broke the internet. But since their split in 2022, Jordan hasn’t publicly entered another relationship. Now, that we know there’s nothing brewing between Jordan and Raye, we couldn’t help but have a little fun. Who else would make the perfect match for Michael B. Jordan? We’ve rounded up singers, Sinners and stunners we think would look pretty amazing on the arm of Hollywood’s favorite leading man, see our picks on the flip! RELATED CONTENT: Michael B. Jordan Sends Drawls And Jaws Dropping With Steamy Calvin Klein Photoshoot Source: Stephanie Augello / Getty

1. Jurnee Smollet, 39 Jurnee Smollett could be a good match for Jordan because she understands his professional life as an actress herself, and she was also more on the private side regarding her prior relationship, which seems to be how Jordan likes to keep things.

2. Nia Long, 55 Actress Nia Long has an independent aura about her that Jordan would probably appreciate. Plus she’s everybody’s 90s crush.

3. Victoria Monét, 37 One thing that Victoria Monét and Jordan can relate to besides being two good-looking people is that they are both dedicated to their craft.

4. Lupita Nyogo, 43 When it comes to Lupita Nyong’o, it’s quite simple. She and Jordan already have a good rapport after working together on Black Panther. She also keeps her romantic life to herself for the most part.

5. Kristy Sarah, 31 Kristy Sarah may be able to pull out a side of Jordan that he didn’t even know he had. We usually see him as this poised individual, whereas Sarah is on the more playful side.

6. Kayla Nicole, 34 What we like about Kayla Nicole is how she was able to take the spotlight she had in her prior relationship and scale it all on her own. She’s sexy, creative, and a boss, which are things we’re sure Jordan wouldn’t mind having in a partner.

7. Mýa, 46 Jordan could get along with Myá because she is gorgeous, but she also seems very self-assured.

8. Jade Pinkett, 32 Jade Pinkett is another gorgeous candidate. She’s Jada Pinkett Smith’s niece and like Jordan, has talents of her own. She’s both a dancer and a model.

9. Yaya DaCosta, 43 Yaya DaCosta has an undeniable everlasting beauty. She’s also an accomplished actress and a former model.

10. Loren Sharice, 33 Loren Sharice is an actress and singer who brings so much life to her social media with her vibrant personality, which is something is a quality Jordan might enjoy.

11. Keke Palmer, 32 “You know it’s yo girrrrrrl!” Keke Palmer may be the extra spunk that Jordan needs. He already appears to be an approachable guy, but Palmer would balance the relationship out with her comedic nature and unapologeticness.

12. Mia Calabrese, 35 Mia Calabrese is a TV personality now, but she is also a licensed real estate salesperson as well. Jordan could appreciate somebody with her hustle and the fact that she is a multihyphenate individual.

13. Lady London, 31 Lady London is an intellectual, and her depth immediately draws almost anyone in. Jordan would certainly find her interesting in some way, shape, or form.

14. Birgundi Baker, 34 Birgundi Baker is another go-getter. She’s primarily known for her role on The Chi, but on her social media page, she shows off that beautiful voice as well.

15. Bianca Lawson, 47 Bianca Lawson is a striking beauty who, like Jordan, is also mysterious when it comes to her private life. Like him, it’s hard to keep your eyes off her when she’s on screen.

16. Nafessa Williams, 36 As if her beauty isn’t enough of a reason, Nafessa Williams is a talented actress who dresses well on red carpets and would probably do well complementing Jordan’s style.

17. Justine Skye, 30 Speaking of style, Justine Skye has absolutely been a pioneer of her own for her whole career. She’s known for having a stunning face and not being afraid to take risks with her hair color. She could definitely add some spice to Jordan’s style.

18. Quinta Brunson, 36 One thing about Quinta Brunson is she is a BOSS. She built her entire career all on her own and never looked back. Now she’s an Emmy Award winner. Even though her dating Jordan would be unexpected, it would be a compelling match.

19. Logan Browning, 37 Logan Browning and Jordan obviously relate from both being actors, but also they really would just look good together. They’d definitely be an attractive pair.

20. Monique Billings, 30 Dating WNBA player Monique Billings would be a new playing field for Jordan, as we’ve never seen him with a professional athlete. But she’s beautiful and stylish, and who wouldn’t want to see the Sinners star sitting courtside supporting a partner?

21. Ciara Miller Since rumors have swirled that Rihanna wants to hook Summer House stunner Ciara Miller up with MBJ, we’re officially throwing her name in the mix. In the words of Mo’Nique “[We] would like to see it!”

22. Tayshia Adams, 35 Summer House star Tayshia Adams and Jordan would definitely make an attractive couple.

23. Angela Simmons, 38 We could see Angela Simmons and MBJ going together because they both have down-to-earth personalities. Simmons’ is slightly more quirkier, but she’s also confident with it.

24. Ari Lennox, 35 https://www.instagram.com/p/DbyvtIQAWkJ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA== Outside of being a beautiful songstress, Ari Lennox also has a down-to-earth, quirkly-humor type of personality that might mesh well with Jordan’s.

25. Lexie Brown, 31 If Jordan likes women who are both funny and competitive, WNBA star Lexi Brown could be a good a candidate as his next lady.

26. Justine Joy, 33 Justine Joy has been looking for love, and Jordan could be that suitable candidate. He seems to be just the type of gentleman she needs.

27. Mariama Diallo, 32 Mariama is a model with a face of a Barbie doll. We know Jordan isn’t opposed to dating beautiful models so these two might click.

28. Taylor Russell, 32 Taylor Russell and Jordan already had rumors swirling that they were dating after being seen walking together in London. It doesn’t appear that they’ve dated, but they sure would make a cute couple.

29. Malika Haqq, 43 Now this pairing would shake up the internet, but Malika and The Wire star would be a good looking match

30. Deborah Ayorinde, 38 To keep it short and plain, not only are MBJ and Deborah Ayorinde close in age but she’s also breathtakingly beautiful!

31. Thuso Mbedu, 35 The Woman King star Thuso Mbedu is another actress that appears to have major dedication to the craft, and it’s not hard to believe Jordan would be attracted to that.

32. Nicole Beharie, 41 Nicole Beharie is a classy, beautiful underrated actress who seems to be able to handle her own. It would be cute seeing them on red carpets together.

33. Teyana Taylor, 35 Teyana Taylor is already a triple threat, but one can’t forget to add fashion diva to the mix. She’s also seems to like gentlemen and Jordan definitely appears to be that.

34. Ajiona Alexus, 30 Not much is known about Ajionna Alexus’ romantic life, but the actress is stunning and talented on screen. The two could probably relate to maintaining private lifestyles while being public figures.

35. Megan Thee Stallion, 31 Megan Thee Stallion may be able to add a little spice to Jordan’s life. She loves to have fun and shows a lot of love to her man – but she also handles her business.

36. Jayme Lawson, 28 So long, Pearline and Preacher Boy! After already acting alongside MBJ in Sinners, we’d love to see this beauty explore her chemistry with Smoke (and Stack.) They’d make a stunning couple.