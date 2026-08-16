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Ray J Beats Orlando Brown In Undercard Boxing Match

Battle Of The Boneheads: Ray J Puts The 'One Wish' Whim Whammy On Orlando Brown In Undercard Match, Brandy Shows Sisterly Support

Ray J is still up to his shenanigans and this time he held his own in the ring, reigning victorious over Orlando Brown in an undercard match at the Claressa Shields fight

Published on August 16, 2026
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Claressa Shields v Kaye Scott
Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

Ray J and Orlando Brown faced off in a battle of the viral meme makers on the undercard for the Claressa Shields and Kaye Scott fight. The two were evenly matched as hot messes; however, Ray J did pull off the win.

The “One Wish” singer and social media foolywanger redeemed himself (slightly) after being knocked out and hospitalized by Supa Hot Fire back in May by defeating Brown. Still, the two were big on entertainment and lacking in boxing talent. Nonetheless, their celebrity showdown was presented by Zeus Network and from the very first punch thrown, the videos started circulating on social media.

Celebrities were on hand to take in the sparring match, with Floyd Mayweather, Usher and others in the building, along with Ray’s sister, R&B icon Brandy. It all took place inside of Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Aug. 15. Also on the Zeus lineup were Baddies stars Tehneksi and Big Lex, with the latter being declared the unanimous winner after a more competitive fight than what Ray and Brown delivered.

Brandy’s presence was a talking point on the evening, with the star also appearing in the live stream of the fight’s behind the scenes. Despite the spectacle of it all, the “I Wanna Be Down” singer still had praises for her baby brother.

“So proud. I mean, he did really good,” she told FightHype.

But she did make sure to say she has no interest in seeing him take on another fight, answering a definitive “no” when asked if he should already be thinking about his next opponent. At least she’s honest.

Ray J raised eyebrows by agreeing to enter the ring at all, as he told fans that he was diagnosed with a heart condition and was possibly fighting for his life. However, there have been no signs of any such issues thus far.

Congrats to Ray J.

Battle Of The Boneheads: Ray J Puts The 'One Wish' Whim Whammy On Orlando Brown In Undercard Match, Brandy Shows Sisterly Support was originally published on bossip.com

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