Leon Thomas on Learning from Bruno Mars' Performances
Leon Thomas Says He Would ‘Take Notes’ During Bruno Mars’ Soundcheck While Touring Together
Leon Thomas Says He Would ‘Take Notes’ During Bruno Mars’ Soundcheck While Touring Together
Leon Thomas credits Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak for helping him improve his performances. Thomas learned a lot from touring with Mars and .Paak, studying their shows and taking notes. He joined Mars and .Paak on The Romantic Tour earlier this year, where he observed Mars’ meticulous attention to detail and learned to engage large crowds. Thomas and Mars bonded over their love for Prince and discussed their inspiration for performing. Source: https://nz.news.yahoo.com/leon-thomas-says-notes-during-135900731.html
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